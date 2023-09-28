Mat region artistes ready to rock at Shoko Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

ARTISTES from Matabeleland region in particular Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces are in Harare where there are billed to perform at the Shoko Festival that kicked off this Thursday morning.

The artistes arrived in Harare on Monday evening where they started rehearsals on Tuesday at the one of the venues for the festival, the Moto Republik.

The region will be represented by Thandy Dhlana-Jele, Noluntu J, MJ Sings, Aphiwe and Sobancane.

Chronicle Showbiz on Thursday morning observed that it was all systems go for the 13th edition of the festival as stages were being set up with exhibitors stands in motion.

In separate interviews, the artistes from the south of the country said they cannot wait to wow fans with mouthwatering acts.

Aphiwe said he is excited to be part of the star studded line up.

“I am so excited to be in Harare and gives us the encouragement to do great works as we came all the way from Zimnyama to perform for such an important occasion.

“I would like to thank our supporters for having stood by us in our journey,” he said.

Said Sobancane:

“Fans should be ready to see a performance that they will remember in their lifetime. We want to promote Maskandi as artistes of Plumtree to other countries and beyond”.

Said Thandy Dhlana-Jele:

“I feel good to be part of this year’s Shoko Festival as it’s a different environment that I’m learning a lot from. I promise to show the audience fireworks with my performance.”

Said MJ Sings:

“It’s quite an honour to be a part of this year’s Shoko Festival and I’m so excited. I have been working tirelessly to get on platforms that can expose the brand to a national and global audience and I think Shoko Festival is one of those platforms.

“The audience can expect an electric and high energy performance. The best part is that most of the audience will be experiencing my music for the first time so it’s quite exciting,” said MJ Sings.

Said Noluntu J:

“I am excited to be in Harare and l am ready to show my capabilities and attendees should gear up for a teaser to my upcoming single,” she said.

