Mat-South Agric Show on next week

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Business Reporter

ALL is set for the 2021 Matabeleland South Agricultural Show to be held next week in Gwanda under strict Covid-19 regulations.

The event is the main business exhibition for the entire province and this year’s theme is: “Embracing the new normal: agriculture towards sustainable economic development”.

Last year the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the successful hosting of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) last month, stakeholders are optimistic that the provincial show will provide an opportunity for farmers and other businesses to expand their trading network.

Organisers have pledged to ensure adherence to strict Covid-19 mitigation protocols such as testing and screening of delegates to ensure maximum safety.

Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Society president, Mr Mkhulunyelwa Ngwenya, said 90 percent of exhibition space has been booked.

“We will be holding the 63rd edition of the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show from 28 to 30 October under the theme ‘embracing the new normal: agriculture towards sustainable economic development’. So far 90 percent of exhibition space has been booked,” he told the Chronicle.

“Under this year’s theme we want farmers and other stakeholders to embrace new technology to market their goods and products. We also want them to identify opportunities that have arisen as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and utilise them.

“We want service providers to identify ways to expand their businesses and remain relevant during this era, which is technologically driven.”

Mr Ngwenya said exhibitors that have already registered their participation were drawn from different sectors such cropping, livestock, seed houses, suppliers of different good and services, Government departments and private organisations.

“The show will be held under strict Covid-19 regulations. Exhibitors and visitors will be tested and screened for Covid-19 upon entry,” he said.

“We will also be offering Covid-19 vaccination working together with the Ministry of Health. We have suspended some of the activities that we usually have like modelling and football in order to avoid crowding of people.”

To enhance public safety, Mr Ngwenya said Covid-19 police will be deployed during the show to ensure that people adhere to Covid-19 regulations such as sanitising, social distancing and wearing of masks. Exhibitors will also be expected to enforce Covid-19 regulations at their stands such as sanitising visitors. – @DubeMatutu