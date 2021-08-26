Mat South agriculture revolution takes shape

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has started rehabilitating major irrigation schemes in drought-prone Matabeleland South Province as it applies more resources towards efficient irrigation systems in line with Vision 2030.

The revitalisation of the irrigation schemes is consistent with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which was launched last year in November by President Mnangagwa.

NDS1 will pool more resources for the provision of agricultural infrastructure that will give credence to the attainment of a US$8,2 billion agriculture economy in line with Vision 2030. Under NDS1, a five-year Government economic blue-print, all sectors of the economy are obliged to increase their productivity. The plan seeks to put the country on a trajectory to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

From an agriculture perspective, NDS1 is focusing on raising farm output and efficiency as well as unlocking other economic opportunities. It seeks to increase production and productivity, especially by smallholder farmers to ensure food and nutrition security, enhanced incomes, increased opportunities for value addition and the development of agro-business value chains.

Last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy which should see Zimbabwe with a US$8,2 billion agriculture economy by 2025.

The Second Republic is prioritising the revival of the agricultural sector through the development of irrigation schemes to improve standards of living of people in rural areas and boost their economies.

Some irrigation schemes that had been lying idle in Matabeleland South have been revived while others that were being under-utilised have been capacitated and expanded.

Investors through partnership with local farmers have also assisted with resources and equipment to enhance under-utilised irrigations.

Government in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has invested US$1 million towards revitalising the 65-hectare Tshikwalakwala Irrigation Scheme in Beitbridge district.

The irrigation scheme, which has been grounded for the past 15 years, is now nearing completion with plot holders and the contractor already on the ground doing land preparation.

It is set to be expanded to 90ha with at least 25ha being reserved for citrus farming.

Another major project that is underway is the establishment of a 2 500 hectare irrigation in Zhovhe area in Beitbridge.

Government has availed $20 million towards preliminary works and more funds were expected to come.

In Gwanda, Government working in conjunction with IFAD, has invested US$600 000 towards revitalisation of 65ha Sebasa Irrigation Scheme which had been lying idle for several years. Farmers have started planting.

Government in partnership with IFAD has also invested US$649 000 towards revitalisation and expansion of 84ha Guyu-Chelesa Irrigation Scheme in Gwanda district.

Other irrigation schemes that are set to be rehabilitated under the Smallholder Irrigation Revitalisation Programme (SIRP) include Silalatshani, Makwe, Mankonkoni, Rustlers, Bambanani and Makwe. The SIRP was launched in November 2017 to assist the revitalisation of irrigation schemes across the nation through rehabilitation of infrastructure. It is a government-led programme funded by IFAD.

At least 160 farmers are set to benefit at Guyu-Chelesa Irrigation Scheme which is now at 85 percent completion.

The irrigation scheme initially stopped operating in 2017 due to a fault in the water pumping system. Local farmers are set to start land preparation ahead of the planting process mid next month.

Various stakeholders yesterday visited the irrigation scheme to access the level of preparedness of farmers and to explore ways to expedite planting. They included Agritex, Agribank, Arda, Ministry of Local Government, the Rural District Council, Department of Mechanisation, DDF and the Department of Irrigation.

Issues discussed during the meeting included connection of electricity, preparedness to start planting, electricity connection, tillage, business agriculture, financial assistance and inputs.

Guyu-Chelesa Irrigation chairperson, Mr Gifford Moyo said their plan was to venture into business agriculture.

“We initially had 32ha which was irrigable and after being rehabilitated we now have an additional 32ha for crop production and another 20ha for fodder production. It was really difficult for 160 farmers to share 32ha but now that the irrigation has expanded, it will mean farmers will have more working space.

“We used the farm mainly for household consumption because of limited working space but now we want to farm for business. We should start planting mid next month,” he said.

“We plan to start with maize, water melons, chomolia and sugar beans. We have farmers from six villagers operating in the irrigation and once we start producing, we will be supplying neighbouring wards,” he said.

A farmer operating at the irrigation scheme, Mrs Jennifer Ndlovu said in the past it was difficult to sell a lot of produce because of limited harvests.

She said she was eager to start working now as she knew that her yield will improve.

Ward 14 councillor, Mr Phineas Maphosa said rehabilitation of the scheme will bring relief to the community and ensure food security. He said it was saddening to see the irrigation lying idle for the past years yet there was a good water source nearby.

Mr Maphosa said they were drafting a new constitution which was in line with Statutory Instrument (SI) 2021-038 Irrigable Areas (Control) Regulation 2021 issued by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement.

The SI which talks about irrigation schemes and their management for enhanced production.

Matabeleland South acting provincial irrigation engineer, Mr Shepard Mpotekwa said rehabilitation works at the irrigation scheme included extension of infills from 32ha to 84ha, installation of a convergence pipeline, construction of a new booster pump house, installation of a new pumping system, mending a 1,6-million-night storage tank, drilling of new boreholes among others.

“The process of rehabilitating the irrigation scheme began last year and it’s now at 85 percent completion. The irrigation stopped working in 2017 after the water system was affected by floods,” he said.

“During the time that it was working, 32 hectares was irrigable and now we have extended the irrigation to 84 hectares. Guyu-Chelesa Irrigation was rehabilitated under the Government-led SIRP programme and US$649 000 was invested in the project. What is outstanding are electricity connections and we are in the process of engaging Zesa so that the matter can be resolved soon,” he said.

Mr Mpotekwa recently said in addition to irrigation schemes being rehabilitated under the SIRP programme, Government has since the start of the year availed about $666 million towards development of five irrigation schemes in the province.

“So far Government has released $160 million towards establishing a 100-hectare irrigation in Mtshabezi area in Gwanda. This project is at 50 percent completion. $186 million has been allocated towards establishment of a 150-hectare irrigation in Smith Block, Mangwe. Under this project we are in the process of procuring equipment,” he said.

Mr Mpotekwa said Government had also availed $299 million towards rehabilitating Mambali Irrigation in Matobo and $17 million towards rehabilitating Makoshe Irrigation.

