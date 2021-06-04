Mat South artistes shine at Baf

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

MATABELELAND South Province was represented exceptionally at the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) on Tuesday evening as artistes from Gwanda and Beitbridge performed for the first time at the fete on Tuesday.

The artistes from Gwanda — Khoi Khoi, Uswidiwodwa, GDA Fire, Zhezhingtonz, Bry, Sbhevara, Shallar, Pamellah and Beitbridge’s Bhadilah — wowed virtual audiences with their flawless acts during the Bulawayo Arts Festival from Gwanda show.

Reggae sensation, Bry performed the tracks Where we Go featuring Soul Jah Love, Doesn’t Matter and Bend Over featuring Guspy Warrior and his nose for collaborations caught the eye of many. Afro-jazz songstress Pamellah performed the tracks Umunt’okude and Semaningi and her soulful sound charmed the audience.

House/Amapiano muso, Bhadilah gave it his all when he performed the hits Mpho nga Mpho and Ele wanga. He lit up the comments section as people praised him.

Touted as the contender to the music kingpin status in Gwanda, Zhezhingtonz’s energy awed many as he performed songs — Sammie, Msikana, Mama Wami, Ethandakhona and Ngiyabuza.

Yesteryear greats, GDA Fire proved that with age comes maturity as they performed their hit songs Asiphinde Futhi and Nguwe. Sbhevara performed the songs Sesiyinatshi and Woo! through which he declared that he is here to change the game.

Songstress Shallah’s sound proved that she might be the next big thing in the mining town as she did not only create traffic from the audience, but was declared Gwanda’s Sha Sha. Hip-hop crew Uswidiwodwa also did not disappoint.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the artistes after the show and they all expressed gratitude to Baf organisers for giving them a platform to showcase their talents.

Said Bry: “This was my first time to appear at the Baf and I’m grateful for the opportunity as I believe it is the start of great things.”

Pamellah (real name Pamela Magariro) said she believes her appearance at the show will open doors for her.

“I believe my performance was great and it’ll definitely open doors for me in the future.”

Said Bhadilah: “This show gave us great exposure considering that the festival that is being held virtually, is being watched by people from all over the world.

“We’re grateful for such a platform and we’d like to thank the organisers for giving us this chance to showcase our talent.”

Zhezhingtonz said: “Performing at Baf made us gain mileage and recognition, not only locally, but nationally. Online shows have become a hit and with this, we hope a lot of great things will come as we want to grow our brands.”

One of the GDA Fire members, Gibbonz said: “It was a moment to remember and an opportunity for us to grow.” — @mthabisi_mthire.