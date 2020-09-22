Mat South launches Presidential Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Abednico Ncube (left) hands over agricultural inputs under the Presidential Intwasa/Pfumvudza Climate Proof Programme to one of the beneficiaries at Msizini Village, Mawabeni area in Umzingwane District yesterday

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

MATABELELAND South Province yesterday launched the Presidential Intwasa/Pfumvudza Climate Proof Programme which seeks to ensure food security in the nation.

The launch was held at Msizini Village, Mawabeni area in Umzingwane District.

Sixty-six farmers each received a 50kg bag of compound D fertiliser, a 50kg bag of ammonium nitrate and a five kg bag of maize seed or two kg bag of small grain.

Speaking during the launch Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province Cde Abednico Ncube urged farmers to fully utilise the Intwasa/Pfumvudza Programme.

“The main aim of this programme is to ensure that we produce sufficient grain as a nation and reduce imports and revive our breadbasket status as a country by 2025. For a long period of time we have had constant drought year in and year out and this programme will counter this problem.

“Under the Intwasa Programme Government has provided the needed inputs and extension workers are available to provide technical assistance hence there is no reason for not participating. I would like to encourage every household with able bodied people to join this programme and for those who are already participating I urge you to make use of the inputs,’’ he said.

Cde Ncube warned against the sale or misuse of inputs. He urged citizens from the province to endeavour to be food secure at household level. Cde Ncube said once families were food secure Government would be able to direct resources towards other critical projects such as dam construction and health care provision among others instead of importing maize.

“Government is calling on us to adopt farming techniques that will ensure we have enough yield given the climate changes we are experiencing,’’ he said.

In an interview Matabeleland South Provincial Agronomist, Mr Innocent Nyathi said farmers in the province had responded well to the scheme though many were yet to prepare their land.

He said over 50 000 farmers had been trained against a target of 87 000. He said about 25 000 farmers had finished preparing their land.

“Farmers in the province have a challenge as they don’t have access to mulch which is needed to support the concept. Our province doesn’t have enough grass because of poor rains. Up to date we have received inputs dotted around districts in the province but the challenge is that we mainly have Compound fertiliser and maize seed. We are looking forward to receiving small grains which are sorghum and pearl millet.

We also need cow peas, groundnuts and soya beans so that when farmers get their package it will be a wholesome package. We also have a challenge of transporting inputs from our depots to different wards but we have since engaged ZNA and they have agreed to transport, though we are facing a challenge of fuel.

“We are also trying to rope in community members so they contribute a small amount towards transportation. Today we are launching the programme to mark the start of the distribution process. We have selected 66 farmers who will benefit today and from there more farmers will continue benefiting,’’ he said

Farmers who benefited from the scheme said they were looking forward to an improved harvest under this new farming method.

“I’m grateful to the Government for these inputs that we have received as they will go a long way in assisting in us. The cost of seed and fertilisers is now beyond our reach. I have prepared land in my three plots and now that I have received my inputs, I’m waiting for the rains then I will start planting. I’m hopeful that with this new farming method I will get a bumper harvest,” said Mrs Nonkosi Gumbo, a beneficiary. — @DubeMatutu