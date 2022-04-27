Mat South sees reduction in malaria cases: “Malaria is treatable so we encourage people to visit the nearest health facility to receive treatment. We also do follow up visits to make sure that patients are adhering to their treatment”

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

VILLAGE health workers in Matabeleland South have been on the forefront of malaria case management which has resulted in a reduction of malaria incidence in the province.

In Zimbabwe, village health workers take care of the most vulnerable patients by providing basic health services.

They are members of the communities they serve and have gone through basic healthcare training and often act as volunteers or receive a minimal stipend.

Village health workers have been receiving support from local public health organisations in carrying out their work across the country.

In Gwanda and Beitbridge districts where malaria is prevalent in the province, village health workers have been playing a pivotal role in raising awareness on malaria prevention and assisting those in need of medication to access it.

“We’ve been encouraging villagers to make use of treated mosquito nets which we’ve been distributing.

The mosquito nets were donated by partners of the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

We also encourage people to make use of mosquito repellents and spray insecticides to avoid mosquito bites,” said Ms Sifikephi Dube, a village health worker.

She said in their awareness campaigns, villagers are also encouraged to seek medical assistance timeously when they’re not feeling well.

“Malaria is treatable so we encourage people to visit the nearest health facility to receive treatment.

We also do follow up visits to make sure that patients are adhering to their treatment,” said Ms Dube.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care recently reported that the number of malaria deaths recorded in Zimbabwe has fallen by 70 percent.

On Monday Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating World Malaria Day.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said from 2020 to 2021, the country recorded a significant decline in malaria cases.

“Zimbabwe celebrates a noticeable decline in malaria cases and deaths.

Malaria cases declined by 70 percent from 447 381 in 2020 to 133,134 in 2021 and deaths fell by nearly 70 percent from 400 in 2020 to 122 in 2021,” reads the statement.

The Ministry said Zimbabwe aims to reduce malaria deaths by 90 percent by 2025 as it moves towards malaria elimination.

World Malaria Day is running under the theme: “Advance Equity.

Build Resilience.

End Malaria.”

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said the theme calls for communities and stakeholders to advance equity and build resilience towards ending malaria.

The World Health Organisation recommends Malaria Control Programme Performance Reviews as tools to improve the operational performance and strategic direction for “scaling up delivery of a mix of anti-malaria interventions in order to reduce malaria morbidity and mortality and overall transmission”.

– @Yolisswa.