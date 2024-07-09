Mat South Zanu-PF women get empowered

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

ABOUT 100 000 women from Matabeleland South Province have benefitted from the Zanu-PF Women’s League skills training and empowerment programme.

The initiative began in 2020 and was introduced in Matabeleland South in January this year with five districts having benefitted to date.

Under the programme, women across the country are trained in self-help projects such as poultry, fruit tree production, detergent making, piggery, sewing, nurse aid, bee keeping, fish farming and bakery, among other projects.

Speaking during the launch at Guyu Training Institute in Gwanda on Saturday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Women Affairs, Cde Mabel Chinomona, who is also Senate President urged local authorities to provide market space for the women to sell their products.

“I’m impressed by the displays, which I have seen here, of the work you are doing. I saw chickens, pigs, fruit trees, among other projects, which you have embarked on. This shows that you are serious about development and empowering yourselves,” she said.

“As a province, you have done so well in taking up this project. This programme was launched four years back in order to empower women.

“This programme has significantly contributed towards empowering women across all provinces in the country. This has a great opportunity for us to empower ourselves as our President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”.

“It’s an opportunity for us as women to significantly contribute in developing the economy of our country,” said Cde Chinomona.

She urged women to fully utilise the skills they have acquired to fend for their families and develop the country. Women who have completed training have also been urged to share their skills and help uplift communities.

“Let’s come together as women and use the skills that we have acquired to start viable projects. Don’t stop here, but go on to train other women as well and also develop your skills further,” said Cde Chinomona.

“Let’s go on to produce our own products that we can sell. Most important of all let’s remain united and let’s love one another and support each other.

“I would like to also urge local authorities to work with these women so that they can get space to work from as their activities will develop the economies of our districts.”

Speaking at the same event, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, who is also the Zanu-PF Women’s League Secretary for Local Government and Housing, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, said the skills development programme will go a long in driving attainment of Vision 2030.

“This day serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of building our country brick upon brick and stone upon stone as articulated by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Mnangagwa,” she said.

“Matabeleland South Province as a whole fully supports skills development and women empowerment. I wish to compliment the Zanu-PF leadership with the work that they have and continue to do to ensure that our members are economically empowered.”

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Women’s League chairperson, Cde Sindisiwe Nleya, said over 1,2 million chickens have been distributed under the poultry project with 92 500 women benefitting.

She said 1 300 women have benefitted under the fruit tree project, while 1 000 have benefitted under the detergent making project with 1 000 having benefitted under the bakery project. The projects started in January this year.

“The Women’s League skills training programme has benefited five districts and is set to move to the remaining two districts. This comprehensive programme aims to mitigate the effects on climate change, stimulate economic growth and contribute to the development of the province,” said Cde Nleya.

“The beneficiaries from various districts have shown great enthusiasm. We expect the living conditions of these women and their families to improve greatly as they have been economically empowered. Poverty will be a thing of the past.” − @DubeMatutu.