Matabeleland dams spill

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

MAJOR dams in Matabeleland South province — Zhovhe Dam in Beitbridge District, Silalabuhwa Dam in Insiza and Tuli Makwe in Gwanda — have started spilling, sparking hope among farmers who are now assured of water security for both crops and livestock.

This follows a challenging year marked by losses due to an El Niño-induced drought. Recent rains across the country have significantly boosted water levels in major dams, with the national dam level average now standing at 61 percent.

Zhovhe Dam, located in the Mazunga area, has reached 101 percent capacity, while Silalabuhwa Dam is at 104.1 percent.

Both dams, managed under the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) Umzingwane catchment, are crucial for water supply and livestock.

Other dams in the region have also recorded substantial inflows. Ngwenya Dam and Exchange Dam, both under the Gwayi catchment in Matabeleland North, have surpassed full capacity at 106.5 percent and 105.8 percent, respectively.

These dams are vital for irrigation and water supply.

For farmers like Mrs Saliwe Marema from Mazunga in Beitbridge, the spilling of Zhovhe Dam is a long-awaited blessing.

“We are happy to see Zhovhe Dam spilling, especially after a year of battling the effects of the El Niño-induced drought. The situation had become dire for us, particularly as large-scale citrus producers and horticulturists. This significant water supply will allow us to resume full-scale production to meet client demands,” she said.

Mrs Marema added that the availability of water has also alleviated concerns about livestock.

“Last season, we had to buy a lot of stock feed for our animals due to limited pastures and water shortages. Now, we are guaranteed adequate water and improved grazing areas.”

Echoing her sentiments, Mr Alfred Makhomo, a farmer from Lot 9 in Ward 14, Beitbridge, expressed relief.

“Zhovhe Dam is a major water source for irrigation farming along the Umzingwane River. We have a mini greenbelt where farmers grow crops and even stock feed for animals.

“Last year, we were deeply concerned as water levels dropped significantly. This year, we are optimistic,” he said.

In a statement, Zinwa’s head of corporate communications and marketing, Mrs Marjorie Munyonga, urged communities downstream of spilling dams to remain vigilant.

“Water levels in the country’s major dams continue to rise due to ongoing rainfall, with the national dam level average increasing to 61.4 percent as of January 6, 2025. This marks a 2.17 percent rise since the beginning of the year,” she said.

Despite the positive developments, Mrs Munyonga noted that the current national average is still lower than the 78 percent recorded during the same period last year. She stressed the need for water consumers to use available resources sparingly and efficiently.

“Communities downstream of spilling dams should avoid crossing flooded rivers and ensure that all water abstraction equipment along river channels is removed or properly secured. All water use for purposes beyond primary needs, including summer crop irrigation, must comply with water abstraction agreements as stipulated by the law,” she added.

In addition to Zhovhe and Silalabuhwa, other dams across the country that are spilling include Lungwala, Moza, Tuli-Makwe, Masholomoshe, Hama, Lower Zibagwe, Nyawa, Exchange and Ngwenya, among others.

“Farmers and communities are encouraged to continue preparing for the agricultural season while adhering to safety precautions to mitigate risks associated with heavy rains and flooding,” said Mrs Munyonga.