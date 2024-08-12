Matabeleland-North Agricultural Show, a resounding success

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE annual Matabeleland North Agricultural Show, which ended in Hwange on Saturday, was a resounding success, setting the tone for an all-stakeholder approach in harnessing local opportunities to build the local economy.

The annual expo ran under the theme: “Revolutionising the local resource capital through value addition and beneficiation”. Matabeleland North Minister Moyo applauded stakeholders, especially Government departments that have seen value in the annual event that has become a permanent activity on the calendar of the province.

“This agricultural show is one of the provincial platforms where we get to meet and plan for our future together. It is these meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) that are crucial for driving the economy forward, considering our province is the country’s tourism capital,” said the minister in a speech read on his behalf by the Director for Economic Affairs and Investment Promotion in his ministry, Mr Godfrey Mukwakwami.

“I’m reliably informed about the good work done by some companies that have partnered with the Matabeleland North Show Society in taking care of this place – the Show Grounds.” Minister Moyo said the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has put emphasis on partnerships and collaboration in business and service provision, which is crucial in the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1)(2021-2025).

He urged the public and private sector to emulate companies such as Hwange Colliery Company and Dinson for partnering with the show society. This year’s exhibition was held on the backdrop of an El Nino-induced drought, which has seen the country intensifying food relief programmes after President Mnangagwa declared the drought situation a state of disaster.

Minister Moyo said the theme was appropriate as it sought to activate every stakeholder to change the way they do business and complement Government in its development agenda, leveraging on rich resource capital.

There were a number of new exhibitors including Parliament of Zimbabwe, Anglican Cross-Border Initiative, Insurance and Pension Commission, Moonlight Assurance, Zimtile, Simbisa Brands, Coverlink that came through.

There were 48 big exhibitors, 140 small-scale farmers and scores of informal traders this year.

Last year in November the province organised and hosted the first-ever Matabeleland North Diaspora Investment Conference in Lupane to unlock the massive economic potential of the province by attracting the diaspora community and potential foreign investors to tap into available opportunities.

The agricultural show is organised by Matabeleland North Show Society. The society chair Mr Misheck Marandu said work is underway to spruce up the image of the show grounds to match national standards. Parliament of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority were the busiest stands as schoolchildren and Hwange residents thronged them to learn more about the institutions.

Children and adults alike were excited to pose for pictures sitting on the old Speaker of Parliament chair while at Zimparks people wanted to view a hyena, crocodile and a giant python that measured four metres. — @ncubeleon