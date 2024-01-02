Matabeleland North and South need 483 teachers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

MATABELELAND North and South provinces need a combined 483 teachers while there is a total of 6 846 vacant teaching posts in the eight rural provinces of the country.

In a circular to provincial education directors, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Moses Mhike said 2 000 posts will be filled this year and advised the provincial recruitment committee to use a pro-rata basis when recruiting.

“Please be advised that following the decentralisation of recruitment of teachers at provincial level, the Ministry has a balance of 2 000 posts to be filled in the 2024 financial year. The Ministry has a total of 6 846 vacant posts from the eight rural provinces. In view of that, all provincial recruitment committees are being advised to use a pro-rata basis to recruit teachers across all teaching levels as shown on the table,” wrote Mr Mhike.

According to the vacant posts list from the eight provinces, Matabeleland North province needs 176 teachers, Matabeleland South 307, Midlands 214, Masvingo 366, Mashonaland West 352, Mashonaland East 143, Mashonaland Central 313 and Manicaland 129.