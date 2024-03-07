Matabeleland North Basketball League enters week three

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

BASKETBALL action in Matabeleland North province enters week three of action with teams showing commitment to fulfil fixtures, despite facing dire financial constraints.

Teams set to clash on March 9 are Victoria Falls Panthers against Royal Eagles at the Falls Club in the morning.

The second game will pair Victoria Falls Suns against Titans with the next game being Victoria Falls Panthers versus Titans at the same venue.

Another potential thriller pits the Suns and the Royal Eagles.

In last weekend games, posted results saw Victoria Falls Suns bearing their neighbours Panthers 40-18.

Royal Eagles got the better of Hwange Titans by 48-39 at Number 3 Courts in Hwange town.

Matabeleland North Top Teams League coordinator Brighton Musaidzi said so far there was a gradual progression in their League and were proud that action had resumed and clubs showing their willingness to compete.

“We are in the third round of our matches, so far so good but we are still looking for support as some of our teams are struggling to meet the demands that come with fulfilling fixtures,” said Musaidzi.

He told Zimpapers Sports of how grateful they were of the commitment exhibited by teams and fans.

“We got off to a good but patchy start. Since our league has started, we are glad there has been a smooth flow.

“Again, we say thank you to fans who have showed their love for the game by being there, witnessing the action,” he said.

The next round matches will be played on March 16 where Hwange bases Black Hornets face Victoria Falls Panthers at the Sports Pavilion in the coal mining town.

