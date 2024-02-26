Matabeleland North Basketball League kicks off

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

BASKETBALL teams in Matabeleland North Province finally saw their league have its first bounce off.

Teething problems delayed the start of the provincial league by a month. Teams were reportedly looking for funding.

Formerly known as the Matabeleland North Super 6, the league was scheduled to start on February 3.

Victoria Falls Panthers, Victoria Falls Suns, Titans and Royal Eagles are some of the teams in the league.

Panthers were on the receiving end as they fell 44-8 to Suns. Royal Eagles got the better of Titans by 39-19.

Matabeleland North Top Teams League co-ordinator Brighton John Musaidzi said they was excitement among teams on having played their first matches.

“Our season has started and we are glad to have finally got to play after some lengthy break. We are thrilled to be back on the court and look forward to an exciting season ahead. After a tough break due to the rain, we’re ready to bounce back and make the most of the remaining games.

“We’re grateful to our teams for their patience and understanding, and we’re looking forward to a season full of great basketball,” he said.

Musaidzi said the league was impressed with the support they get from fans, of which they would want to improve on and also have as many teams coming to compete.

“There is excitement among players now that they are back in action. We’re looking forward to even more progress in the future,” said Musaidzi.

“We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support, and we’d like to invite corporate sponsors to help us continue to develop the sport in our community. Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant basketball culture in Matabeleland North.”

The next round matches will be played on March 2. In the fixtures, there will be a derby as Victoria Falls Panthers face Victoria Falls Suns. The match will be at the Falls Club. Royal Eagles has been drawn against Titans in Hwange. Black Hornets will play against Royal Eagles at the Number 3 Courts in the coal mining town.

In the following week, Victoria Falls Panthers are home to Royal Eagles at the Falls Club.

Victoria Falls Suns will host Titans at the same venue. Victoria Falls Panthers will be against Titans.

The Suns will then face Royal Eagles. The next round of matches on the March 16 weekend has Black Hornets against the Panthers at the Sports Pavilion in Hwange.

Titans have a date with Victoria Falls Panthers.

Musaidzi told Zimpapers Sports Hub there were in the process of mending their structures and there could be adjustments as fixtures continue.

“These are tentative fixtures and officials for matches will be decided on as we consult with available players.

“Also, all Black Hornets games are subject to change after consultations as their representative was not present in our meeting,” he said.

-NkosieLegend