Matabeleland North celebrates President Mnangagwa’s election victory

President Mnangagwa is presented with a gift by Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Chairman Cde Richard Moyo, who was appointed by His Excellency as the province's Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Province on Tuesday afternoon visited President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare, to congratulate him for his resounding victory during last month’s election.

President Mnangagwa polled 52.6 percent of the vote ahead of his nearest opponent, Mr Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change who got 44 percent of the vote.

Led by Zanu-PF Matabeleland North Province chairman Cde Richard Moyo, who was accompanied by the National Secretary for Legal Affairs Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Cde Sithembiso Moyo among other senior ruling party officials.

The contingent came bearing gifts that they presented to President Mnangagwa.