Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

Peter Matika, [email protected]

CIVIL servants from Matabeleland North have started relocating from Bulawayo to the provincial capital, Lupane in response to a deadline given by Cabinet for them to be operating from Lupane by the end of this month.

A number of them have already transported their belongings to Lupane which is their new home while others are in the process of doing so.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday observed that most civil servants houses in Lupane town are now occupied and that they have also been connected to electricity and water. The Welshman Mabhena provincial Government complex where the relocated civil servants will be operating from, has also been electrified and has running water. There are however, outstanding works such as painting, inspection of power connections for safety and security systems that must be attended to before the workers move in.

The relocation process was initially set to be completed by 1 September but was delayed by such outstanding works at the complex and civil servants’ houses.

Government officials have however assured the public that there is no going back on the decision to move services closer to the people and all efforts are therefore being directed on ensuring that the relocation is completed in the shortest possible time. The relocation of the civil servants is inline with the Government’s policy of decentralising administrative functions to provinces and districts so that services are closer to the people.

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Cde Lovemore Matuke, yesterday met his Matabeleland North counterpart, Cde Richard Moyo, in Lupane together with senior civil servants to assess implementation of development projects in the province.

He also toured the Government complex and the civil servants houses and said he was impressed with the level of commitment by Government employees who are undertaking the work.

“I am happy and impressed with the level of dedication towards the completion of these projects. This shows that as a nation we are rallying each other to attain Vision 2030,” said Minister Matuke.

“It’s prudent for all of us to ensure that we build our nation in line with our mantra Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).” he said.

“We have to work really hard in order to achieve Vision 2030 even earlier as proclaimed by our visionary leader, His Excellency, the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa.”

Cde Matuke said his portfolio has been mandated to monitor economic development of all the provinces and President Mnangagwa had directed that all provinces must convene special meetings of Zanu-PF structures, beginning with the Provincial Co-ordinating Committees, down to the cells to discuss pertinent economic policies, programmes and projects.

“This is in line with the Second Republic’s shift towards economic development, production and productivity. To that effect, all provinces are now to hold quarterly provincial coordinating meetings with a special focus on economic development together with the provincial development committee led by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution,” said Cde Matuke.

He said Government was the implementing arm of party policies and that his ministry was there to act as a link between the party and Government.

“This way, we ensure that the party election manifesto as well as conference and congress resolutions are implemented,” said Minister Matuke.

He urged heads of departments to maintain constant communication with their line ministries to ensure smooth sailing of development programmes and projects under the devolution agenda.

Minister Matuke said Government will soon develop a tracking system to ensure that all development programmes and projects meet expectations.

The construction of the Welshman Mabhena Complex began in 2012, following designation of Lupane as the provincial capital of Matabeleland North in 1999.

The relocation process gained momentum after a Cabinet meeting at which Vice-President Kembo Mohadi presented a report on the state of readiness for the move.

VP Mohadi visited Lupane town on June 20 this year to assess the progress on the construction civil servants housed, the Government complex and Lupane Provincial Hospital.

Civil servants’ move to Lupane town is expected to significantly reduce transport costs for locals seeking Government services. People were travelling from as far as Hwange, Binga and Nkayi to seek services in Bulawayo.