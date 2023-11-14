Matabeleland North courts investors

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

MATABELELAND North which is endowed with vast natural resources, is courting local and international investors to its seven districts; Binga, Bubo, Hwange, Lupane, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Umguza.

Mining, wildlife conservation, tourism, and farming are the major economic activities in the province that is home to the World’s Natural Wonder, Victoria Falls and one of Africa’s biggest game parks-Hwange National Park.

The province has organised the Matabeleland North Diaspora Investment Conference which will be hosted by the Office of the President and Cabinet at Lupane State University on Friday and Saturday.

The theme for the investment conference is: “Matabeleland North Province a hub of untapped opportunities.”

“The Office of the President and Cabinet Matabeleland North will be hosting its inaugural Diaspora investment conference on the 17th and 18th of November 2023,” said the provincial leadership while inviting participants.

The conference will bring together potential investors whether local or foreign, for an interactive investment engagement through the virtual and the physical platforms.

Local Authorities and other business players will pitch areas for potential investment.

The aim of the conference is to create a platform for constructive engagements between potential investors and local authorities and other key stakeholders in possible areas of investment.

cooperation for mutual benefits, connect the province to a wider investing audience which includes regional and international investors as well as have exposure to the latest innovations, technologies and trends to make the province competitive on the global market.

The conference will also seek to boost foreign direct investment in the province, provide global connections to explore strategic partnerships, obtain an understanding about different source markets and requirements.

It will be a platform for business-business, industry-industry real-time networking and discussions and dialogue with investors and policymakers.

Expectations are that after the conference, the province will add extra value towards more value addition to the resources and endowments in the province through envisaged investments, creation of sustainable business linkages, increased industrial output, and hence improved provincial Gross Domestic Product

Through the potential investment, more efficient exploitation of the province’s endowments, improved revenue for various players including local authorities and also contribute to improved provincial livelihoods in line with National Development Strategy 1 aspirations.

Expected to attend are all local authorities in the province, Ministries of Local Government, Foreign affairs, Industry, Mines, Lands, Tourism, Government departments such as Zimbabwe Investments Development Authority, Zimtrade, Environmental Management Agency, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Diaspora Investors, business associations, tertiary institutions, and captains of industry, manufacturing sector and others.