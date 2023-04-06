Matabeleland North holds police sports gala

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland North are gathered at the ZRP provincial headquarters for the annual Commissioner General Sports Gala preliminaries that kicked off on 2 April and ends today 6 April.

Five police districts; Victoria Falls, Hwange, Nkayi, Lupane and Provincial Headquarters (PHQ) combined with Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are battling it out in various sporting disciplines at the Provincial (Propol)Sports Gala in Hwange.

Some of the disciplines are soccer for both men and women, pool, darts, netball and volleyball as well as track and field events.

The province is preparing for the national Commissioner General Sports Gala to be held at police headquarters in Harare later this month.

A provincial team to represent Matabeleland North at the national event will be set in each sporting discipline today as the games that started on Tuesday come to an end.

Soccer and track events are taking place at Number 1 Old Grounds, while other disciplines are spread across town at Edmund Davis Hall and Hwange Police Camp.

The five districts had their district knockouts, known as Dispol Sports Gala, in their respective areas to select teams to represent them in the Provincial Propol Sports Gala.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Inspector Glory Banda said there will be a closing ceremony this afternoon.

“We have our provincial Propol Sports Gala that started on 4 April and ends 6 April with an opening and closing ceremony in Hwange. Five districts are represented and a number of sporting disciplines are being competed in,” he said.

– @ncubeleon.