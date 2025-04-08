Matabeleland North Independence preps 90 percent complete

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

MATABELELAND North Province has registered significant progress with Independence Day preparations, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo revealing that they were at 90 percent completion.

This year’s provincial celebrations are being held in Tsholotsho district.

Minister Moyo expressed confidence in the province’s readiness to host thousands at Tsholotsho centre on 18 April with significant progress in infrastructure upgrades, logistical arrangements, and private-sector partnerships.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure all critical aspects are in place. Road rehabilitation is at an advanced stage, 10 buses are secured to transport people from various districts within the province

“We have received generous support from local companies donating mobile toilets. We are confident to deliver a seamless and memorable event,” said Minister Moyo.

He said key to the preparations has been the rehabilitation of roads leading to Tsholotsho centre in order to ease access for attendees from rural and urban districts.

To ensure inclusivity, the province has mobilised 10 buses to ferry residents from remote areas, including Lupane, Nkayi and Binga.

“As enunciated by President Mnangagwa, no one should be left behind in this historic celebration. It is the first time we host the celebrations at Tsholotsho so it will be an interesting experience for them. These buses will run on multiple trips to accommodate everyone,” said Minister Moyo.

He said sanitation concerns have also been addressed, with five Matabeleland North-based companies partnering with his office to donate mobile toilets.

Minister Moyo expressed his gratitude towards this collaboration describing it as a testament to community unity which will help maintain hygiene standards amid the anticipated large crowds.

@nyeve14