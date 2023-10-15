Matabeleland North meets on drug and substance abuse

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

MATABELELAND North is holding a provincial anti-drugs and substance meeting at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo and Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni are leading the meeting.

Dr Nyoni is expected to guide the province on how to deal with drug and substance abuse in line with expectations from the national task force.

Also in attendance is Chief Sikhobokhobo and Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Ms Sithandiwe Ncube and several heads of department are in attendance.

Government has ramped up efforts to address issues to do with drugs and substance abuse.