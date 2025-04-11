Matabeleland North Minister to commission Somgolo bridge, ending 19-year wait

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo is today set to commission the 230 metre long Somgolo Bridge in Lupanda village under Kusile Rural District Council.

The bridge links Tsholotsho and Lupane districts.

It was initially pegged in 2005 under the First Republic but no meaningful construction took place until 2018 when President Mnangagwa took office.

Construction work was undertaken by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (Rida).

Prior to it’s construction life was unbearable for locals, particularly during the rain season as

Mbembesi river would be full to the brim and uncrossable, rendering it impossible for those who want to access health services at St Luke’s hospital while learners at Somgolo Primary School would spend weeks failing to attend classes.