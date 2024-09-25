Matabeleland North mourns late Ardas director Nyoni

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE late veteran agronomist and Matabeleland North Agricultural and Rural Development Services (Ardas) provincial director, Mr Dumisani Nyoni, who died on Monday evening has been described as a hard worker and selfless civil servant who dedicated his life to improving the lives of farmers.

Nyoni died at the age of 60 at the Bulawayo United Hospitals (UBH) after a long illness. His sister, Miss Silungile Nyoni, confirmed his death yesterday but said the family was not yet ready to immediately share further details.

“He passed away on Monday at UBH where he was admitted to a private ward,” she said without elaborating.

Mr Nyoni worked for many years with farmers in Matabeleland North where he gave expert advice mainly on crop and livestock farming.

He worked closely with communities and also co-ordinated programmes from central Government in collaboration with other stakeholders including the media.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Richard Moyo, described the late Mr Nyoni as a selfless individual who worked for the betterment of the lives of people, particularly in Matabeleland North province.

“We have lost a giant. He was a man committed to his work and changed the lives of many farmers in this province. He was a hands on individual despite his health condition and was indeed a dedicated leader,” said Minister Moyo.

Prominent Umguza Farmer and Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union member, Mr Winston Babbage, who worked closely with the late agronomist, said Mr Nyoni was a developer and selfless individual who dedicated his time and life towards the upliftment of small scale farmers.

“He was very knowledgeable and was a man of the people. His knowledge and works will surely be missed. No one will replace him,” he said.

A female farmer who worked closely with Mr Nyoni said his expert insight transformed many farmers as his knowledge on the field was unmatched.

“We have truly lost a diligent man. He is irreplaceable,” said one Mrs Moyo.

Meanwhile, Mr Nyoni’s family has requested for privacy during the time of grief but pledged to provide more information and details about burial arrangements and his autobiography in due course.