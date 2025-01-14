Matabeleland North pilots Integrated Electronic Case Management System

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

MATABELELAND North has been selected to pilot the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) in the lower courts, marking a significant milestone in the digitisation of the country’s justice delivery system.

Additionally, a new court is set to be established in Brunapeg, Matabeleland South, as part of efforts to improve access to justice in peripheral areas, including the completion of the construction of magistrates’ courts in Gwanda in Matabeleland South and Cowdray Park in Bulawayo, among other areas.

The IECMS, introduced in 2023 at the country’s superior courts, enables litigants to submit and track documents electronically.

Speaking during the inaugural ceremonial opening of the 2025 Legal Year at the Bulawayo High Court yesterday, Chief Justice Luke Malaba highlighted the success of the IECMS at apex courts and the phased rollout to magistrates’ courts.

“The introduction of the IECMS in the magistrates’ courts marks the fourth and final phase of implementation. The JSC has resolved that the process will commence in January 2025. Given the size of the magistrates’ department, a phased approach will be adopted, starting with Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North provinces,” said Chief Justice Malaba.

He noted that the system, already operational for case reviews, appeals, civil and criminal matters in superior courts, has significantly improved efficiency and increased public confidence in the judiciary.

Chief Justice Malaba urged the public and stakeholders to embrace the electronic management of cases, aligning with global trends. He announced the establishment of an IECMS review committee to assess the system’s efficiency and address any challenges.

The successful implementation of the IECMS has attracted interest from neighbouring countries, including Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi and Namibia. Namibia has gone a step further by signing a memorandum of understanding with Zimbabwe to adopt the system.

“We also wish to extend the judiciary’s gratitude to all stakeholders in the justice delivery system, including members of the public, for their unwavering support during the rollout of the IECMS in the superior courts.

“As expected with a project of such national significance, challenges arose, but through co-operation and resilience, we overcame them,” he said.

Chief Justice Malaba said over time, public confidence in the IECMS has grown, and more litigants now rely on the system.

“Stakeholders are therefore encouraged to maintain this positive momentum as we expand the IECMS to the busiest courts, the magistrates’ courts,” he said.

The JSC has made strides in decentralising courts to improve access to justice in remote areas. In 2024, five new regional courts were established in Kwekwe, Mutoko, Zvishavane, Mbare, and Guruve.

Ten resident magistrates’ courts were also opened in Triangle, Kotwa, Shamva, Banket, Beatrice, Mabvuku, Chinamora, Nembudziya and Wedza.

“Some of these courts are already operational, while others will open in the first term of the legal year. In Matabeleland South, a new resident court was designated for Brunapeg, and land has been secured for its construction,” said Chief Justice Malaba.

Additionally, circuit courts were set up in Lusulu and Siabuwa in Binga and Cashel Valley, Mahusekwa.

“In total, the JSC established five regional courts, 10 resident magistrates’ courts and four circuit courts in 2024. Furthermore, two new courthouses were commissioned to enhance access to justice,” said Chief Justice Malaba.

Chief Justice Malaba highlighted the JSC’s achievements in 2024, including the commissioning of new courthouses in Chiredzi and Triangle, reducing travel distances for residents. Chegutu Magistrates’ Court was renovated, adding an extra courtroom and three offices.

“In the coming months, the JSC anticipates considerable progress to be attained on the following construction projects: Judicial Training Institute of Zimbabwe, Training Centre, Gwanda Court Complex, Mutawatawa Magistrates Court, Mbare Magistrates Courts, Cowdray Park Magistrates Court and Kwekwe Magistrates Court,” said Chief Justice Malaba.

He said the ongoing developments demonstrate the JSC’s commitment to improving justice delivery across the country. —@nqotshili