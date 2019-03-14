Matabeleland North Primary and Secondary inter-district athletics kicks off

Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Victoria Falls

THE Matabeleland North joint Primary and Secondary schools inter-district track and field athletics competitions kick off this morning at Mosi oa Tunya High School in Victoria Falls.

SEVEN primary and secondary school distric teams will battle it out in track and field events over the next two days where a provincial team that will represent the province in the national finals set for Midlands province later this month will be selected.

Speaking in an interview here yesterday, head in charge of athletics for the province Thabani Nkomo, who is also Dinyane High School in Tsholotsho headmaster, said all was now in place for the meet and expressed gratitude to the host school and district for putting up a lot of work in preparation for the meet.

“We are extremely happy with the level of preparation put up by our hosts and as Matabeleland North we are very excited to have a standard athletics field in a school, this isa is a great milestone,” said Nkomo.

Upon the teams’ arrival yesterday, there was a technical meeting to iron out what is expected of the teams as well as the vetting of athletes.

“This being a first where we have a joint competition with our primary school counterparts it’s obviously a test case and that means today(yesterday) we will do vetting for the first events tomorrow (today) in the interest of time and then complete the exercise tomorrow. For our technical meeting we will also appoint technical officials from both Naph and Nash which we hope to be 45 from each, “said Nkomo.

The seven districts that make up Matabeleland North are Bubi, Umguza, Tsholotsho, Binga, Nkayi, Lupane and the hosts Hwange.