Matabeleland North soccer tourney

Innocent Kurira,Sports Reporter

AN eight-team Matabeleland North Under-17 football tournament is set for Somhlolo Stadium, in Lupane, on Sunday.

The teams expected to take part will include Gloag, Ngamo Lions Academy, Ponel Academy, Jotsholo Young Stars, Tsholotsho Lion Heart, Binga Academy, Mabhikwa and Mosi Oa Tunya.

Founder and director of Ponel Youth Soccer Academy, Nelson Ndeka, said they are geared up for the tournament.

“We are excited as a province to be hosting a competition of this magnitude. This is big in terms of developmental football in our province. Competitions of this nature are crucial in spotting the best talent in the province which we intend to nurture and hopefully produce to premiership teams and foreign clubs,” said Ndeka.

Ponel Academy does not only focus on football but the education aspect of things is also critical.

Budding footballers stand to benefit from the Hwange-based Ponel Youth Soccer Academy (PYSA) scholarship programme which is run by the academy.

[email protected]Innocent Kurira,Sports Reporter