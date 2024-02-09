Matabeleland North Top Teams League Resumes

Nkosilathi Sibanda, [email protected]

IT is game on for basketball in Matabeleland North province, with the Top Teams League scheduled to start this weekend.

Formerly known as the Matabeleland North Super 6, the league was scheduled to open on February 3 but, organisers opted to postpone as they foresaw logistical challenges that could have delayed matches.

The Mat North Top Teams League coordinator Brighton John Musaidzi told Zimpapers Sport Hub of the developments.

He said they were ready to kick start the new season.

“We are thrilled to be back on the court and look forward to an exciting season ahead. After a tough break due to the rain, we’re ready to bounce back and make the most of the remaining games. We’re grateful to our teams for their patience and understanding, and we’re looking forward to a season,” said Musaidzi