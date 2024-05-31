Matabeleland North’s traditional dance groups ready to shine!

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Ten groups from Matabeleland North province’s districts are gearing up to participate in the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival provincial finals, set to take place tomorrow at the New Tavern Beerhall in Victoria Falls.

Representing just three of the province’s seven districts—Victoria Falls, Hwange, and Binga—these groups promise a vibrant display of cultural dance forms.

The participating groups are:

Amakhosikazi, showcasing Isitshikitsha dance Zambezi Nyau, presenting the Gulewankulu Zambia dance Shining Fellow, performing the Umchongoyo dance Kulikwasa Traditional Dance group, exhibiting Makishi Sizofika Traditional group, showcasing the Umchongoyo dance Gulewankulu Hwange, with the Gulewankulu Zambia dance Pezhuba Pachena, presenting the Nsumbule dance Amafolosi Amahle, featuring the Zulu dance, Indlamu Intembabuzyo group from Binga, performing Chilimba Nchalilayi Traditional group from Binga, also showcasing Chilimba.

The eventual winners will earn a coveted spot in the national finals, joining Bolamba Performing Arts from Matabeleland South province and Nyaungwe Arts from Mashonaland East, who secured their spots on May 11.