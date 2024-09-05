Matabeleland readies for cultural extravaganza in honour of King Mzilikazi

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

A traditional atmosphere will engulf the Matabeleland region this Saturday as it hosts the 24th edition of the King Mzilikazi Annual Commemoration.

The ceremony to honour one of the most revered kings in Bantu history will commence at 7am with a cultural parade from Matshobana to City Hall, followed by a road trip to Mhlahlandlela, located 22kms along Old Gwanda Road.

The event, takes place every year at Mhlahlandlela – King Mzilikazi’s last capital.

King Mzilikazi’s tomb is not far from the capital, on a hill called eNtumbane, near the burial site of Cecil John Rhodes.

Organised by the Mthwakazi KaMzilikazi Cultural Association and Iqoqo Lamantungwa KaMzilikazi LeZinduna, the commemoration, dubbed Umgubho WeNkosi UMzilikazi, will highlight cultural attire as the fashion statement of the day.

As usual, the event is expected to draw hundreds of attendees, all eager to preserve and celebrate their cultural heritage. Attendees can look forward to a range of cultural activities, including music, dance and traditional showcases. The event provides a valuable opportunity for people to wear traditional gear and celebrate their culture.

Dr Gasolo, a poet and spokesperson for the Mthwakazi KaMzilikazi Cultural Association, said the celebration honours the life of King Mzilikazi, the founder of the Ndebele nation.

He also mentioned that this year’s event will focus on raising awareness about drug and substance abuse.

“This year’s theme is ‘Helping the Youth to Fight Drug Abuse,’ as we aim to combat this deadly pandemic that has severely impacted our societies and future generations,” said Dr Gasolo.

“To fully appreciate the significance of the day, we encourage communities to join the march and for cultural groups to showcase their heritage through dance and traditional regalia. We also invite well-wishers to support us in making this event a success.”

Mthwakazi KaMzilikazi Cultural Association secretary Dingani Likhwa Tshabangu said: “Preparations are going well and the venue is ready. On the day, we expect traditional games, addresses from traditional leaders and performances such as ukugiya kwamabutho and lokuvula kwezintombi (amatshitshi). We anticipate attendees from both local and international communities.”

He noted that the event will also boost local tourism and encouraged people to attend in large numbers.

King Mzilikazi, the son of Mashobane kaMangethe, was known for his military prowess and leadership. Rising from a Khumalo Chief who served under Zulu King Shaka in the early 1820s, he left Zululand with a small group of his Khumalo Clan and other Nguni remnants to establish the powerful Ndebele nation in what is now Southern Zimbabwe.

His legacy includes uniting various tribes into a single nation, comprising present-day Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces. King Mzilikazi’s sun set on September 5, 1868. — @mthabisi_mthire