Matabeleland South Celebrates Monica Mkandla’s achievement

Innocent Kurira, innocent.kurira.chronicle.co.zw

THE Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB) Matabeleland South provincial coordinator has expressed immense pride and congratulations to South African-based Zimbabwean pugilist, Monica Mkandla, for her remarkable achievements in the sport.

Mkandla was recently named the Outstanding Professional Female Boxer of the Year at the Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA) held in Harare.

Mkandla (25) has been on a remarkable rise in the boxing world.

Her World Boxing Association (WBA) Pan Africa Bantamweight Championship victory last year, where she defeated Tanzanian boxer Engine Kayange, added another prestigious title to her growing collection.

With an unblemished record since her professional debut in August 2022, Mkandla has swiftly become one of the brightest talents in international boxing. She has now accumulated six consecutive wins, with other notable victories over boxers such as Pamela Mutanga, Nomusa Ngema, and Mitchell Mubaya.

Matabeleland South’s provincial coordinator, Maculwamahle Nkomo, lauded Mkandla for her exceptional talent and the pride she brings to her province.

“I am overwhelmed with pride and joy as I congratulate our female professional boxer, Monica Mkandla, on her outstanding achievement — winning the national award for Outstanding Professional Female Boxer of the Year. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and dedication. It’s a proud moment, not just for her or Matabeleland South, but for our entire region,” said Nkomo.