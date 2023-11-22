Matabeleland South entrepreneurs, influencers honoured

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

ENTREPRENEURS and influencers from Matabeleland South were honoured during the first edition of the provincial business summit and awards ceremony held in Gwanda last week.

The categories were Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs of The Year, Top 30 Matabeleland South Influencers and 30 winners from various business categories which included Mining Company of the Year, Media Company of the Year, Community Development Champions, and Security Company of the Year.

Others were recreational facilities, health care, Farmer of The Year, Fitness Company of The Year, Non-Profit Organisation of the Year, and Manufacturer of The Year.

The mining company award went to Lynn Mine Minerals Private Limited from Insiza. Under the media category, there were three winners — Ziyah Media from Beitbridge, Gwanda Magazine from Gwanda and Trevor Gwabi Photography from Beitbridge.

Nkomwa Foundation Trust from Gwanda won the best Non-Profit Organisation of The Year Award, Eagle Eye Security from Gwanda was awarded Security Company of The Year and Blue Hills was recognised as the best recreational facility.

Power House Gym in Gwanda was awarded best fitness company. In farming, Ntuthuko Mabulala Nyathi from Insiza and Gatsheni Goat Enterprise were named farmers of the year after excelling in goat production.

Zero Bars Company from Beitbridge was awarded for being the manufacturer of the year.

Gwanda Mayor, Councillor Thulani Moyo and Gwanda Tshitaudze Member of Parliament, Cde Fisani Moyo were among those who were recognised for being community development champions.

The event was organised by Beitbridge-based event management company, Sundrive Coalition.

In an interview, Ms Samukeliso Silengane from Insiza District who was named one of the top 10 female entrepreneurs of the year, said it is pleasing to see women receive recognition for their work.

“As a woman who is in business and also into community development, I’m glad that I’m able to impact the lives of other women and young girls and this has culminated in my recognition,” she said.

“In the past, women didn’t have a space in the business world but today a lot of women have stood up to claim their space. The Government has also created conducive policies for the growth of women in business.”

Ms Silengane is into mining and cattle ranching.

“I plan to grow my business ventures and even penetrate other sectors. I would like to urge other women and young girls to become active in business,” she said.

Mr Bruce Sibanda received platinum under the best media category and was also named one of the top 30 influencers of the year.

He said the awards will also motivate him to continue working hard.

“The most important thing I have learnt is that hard work and discipline pay off. As business people, we should always endeavour to offer the best and quality services to our clients and not take any shortcuts,” said Mr Sibanda.

“For upcoming young entrepreneurs, I would like to urge them not to give up and continue working because Rome wasn’t built in a day. We should also continue to develop our work and improve standards.”

Nkomwa Foundation Trust director, Mr Pick Nkomwa said the recognition is a push factor for the organisation to do more and impact the entire nation.

Sundrive Coalition representative, Mr Honest Innocent Chenjerai said the Matabeleland South business summit and awards programme will now be an annual event.

He commended the community of Gwanda, which hosted the event, for its overwhelming support.

“All along we have been holding this programme as a district event for Beitbridge. This year we decided to hold a provincial event in order to honour the people of Matabeleland South who are doing well in business and bringing development to the province,” said Mr Chenjerai.

“Our plan is to turn this programme into an annual event and we will be rotating across districts as the province has seven districts. We thank the Gwanda community, participants from various districts and all our service providers who made this event a success.”

South African actor Mr Gabriel Temudzani, who is famous for his role as Chief in Muvhango — a popular Venda soap opera, was the guest of honour. —@DubeMatutu