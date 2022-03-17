Matabeleland South farmers to export to Germany, Italy

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

FARMERS at an irrigation scheme in Bulilima, Matabeleland South Province are anticipating high forex returns after commercialising their activities through production of paprika and saffron spice set to be exported to Germany and Italy.

Following successive years of poor harvests, farmers at Moza Irrigation Scheme in Ward 5 in Gampu Village in Bulilima do not only expect a bumper harvest this year but also increased revenue through exports.

Government has rolled out various agricultural schemes meant to transform subsistence agriculture into commercial agriculture as the Second Republic accelerates rural development and industrialisation in line with Vision 2030.

As part of the measures, Government has deployed managers to irrigation schemes across the country, including Moza Irrigation Scheme to maximise production thereby ensuring food security and nutrition.

Government has said irrigation schemes must ensure food security, emphasising that farming is a business to improve household incomes and livelihoods.

The Government has also engaged partners to invest in various irrigation schemes.

At Moza Irrigation Scheme, a Harare-based non-governmental organisation Cesvi Zimbabwe was roped in and it invested US$612 000 towards rehabilitating and upgrading the scheme.

The 96-hectare irrigation scheme was underutilised for several years due to water challenges.

Farmers at the scheme were relying on a flood system which was taking up a lot of water resulting in huge water bills which farmers were struggling to pay.

The infrastructure at the scheme was also dilapidated and the engines were constantly breaking down.

The rehabilitation involved replacing a canal system that was being used at the irrigation scheme with a solar powered drip irrigation system.

Forty hectares has been rehabilitated under the first phase.

Farmers have 40 hectares under paprika in partnership with Cesvi and the remaining 56 hectares under maize, sugar beans, vegetables, tomatoes, onions and garlic.

The Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) is also expected to come in.

A villager who is operating at the irrigation, Ms Esnat Nleya said rehabilitation of the scheme had marked a new dawn for farmers.

She said they now expected to realise huge profits from their exports.

“The water system that we were using was limiting our production but now that we have a drip system our crops are doing well.

We expect a bumper harvest because our crops are doing well.

This partnership that we have with the investor has changed the way that we were farming.

We are commercialing and we are now planting commercial products.

We will now be able to put food on tables and also realise good profits from our exports,” she said.

“Our farming activities are now on another level because we are now working under the guidance of a manager.

We have been educated on farming as a business and we continue to receive training.

We now know that the types of crops we plant matter as they can make or break our business.”

Ms Nleya said as time goes on they expect to increase the variety of their crops and they want to focus mainly on those which are on high demand.

Bulilima District Agritex Extension Officer, Mr Peter Masoja said the harvesting process for paprika had begun in preparation for export to Germany and Italy.

“The process of harvesting paprika has started. It has to be first cured and stored before it’s ready.

It will be exported to Germany and Italy on dates that are yet to be advised,” he said.

The councillor of the area Promise Masibi who is also a member of the irrigation said the project had 200 beneficiaries from Bulilima and Tsholotsho wards.

She said this development will improve livelihoods for many households.

Cllr Masibi said the irrigation project will soon become a bread basket for the entire district and beyond.

She said 40 hectares had been allocated towards growing crops that will be exported, namely paprika and saffron spice.

She said some farmers had been hired to work on the area.

Cllr Masibi said once the products had been sold a certain percentage would be given to farmers operating at the irrigation scheme.

“Arda has also partnered with the farmers and we expect them to take up 16 hectares.

Under this portion of land, farmers will be working in groups of 10 and there will be a systematic pattern of how they will plant their crops and types of crops that will be planted.

“The remaining land is solely under farmers and they will decide the type of crops they will put,” she said.

Cllr Masibi said they want the remaining 56 hectares that is still under flood system to be upgraded to drip system as soon as possible in order to boost the production even more.

She said the farmers also needed a market for some of their products such as garlic.

Bulilima Rural District Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Brown Ncube said the irrigation project was doing well and it was set to be commissioned soon.

“An NGO, Cesvi Zimbabwe, has partnered with the farmers to maximise production.

“The main purpose of the project was to ensure that the irrigation is commercialised and fully utilised.

“We will also bring in commercial or private farmers who will be working with local farmers to ensure maximum production,” he said.

Mr Ncube said such partnerships are what communities need in order to realise development and fully utilise resources in their areas.

