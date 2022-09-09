Matabeleland South gets four new ambulances

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

MATABELELAND South province has received four fully furnished ambulances as the Government scales up efforts to improve health care service delivery across the country.

The new dispensation has undertaken a number of projects and introduced some measures that have improved the quality of health care services across the country. These include construction and rehabilitation of health infrastructure and facilitating dispatchment of ambulances to health care centres in various provinces.

In an interview Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Rudo Chikodzore said the ambulances have been deployed to Beitbridge, Filabusi, Plumtree and Umzingwane Districts.

She said they will greatly improve health care service delivery in the province.

“We have always operated with limited ambulances which greatly affected our service delivery. We have received four ambulances from the Government which is a great and positive development for us. These ambulances are fully equipped unlike some that we have received in the past which is a great boost,” she said.

Dr Chikodzore added: “We would like to thank the Government for responding to our cry as we have always pleaded for more resources as a province.”

She said shortage of ambulances in the province had brought a severe impact on health services especially during the peak of the Covid-19 period.

Dr Chikodzore said some lives have been lost as a result of shortage of ambulances. She said the four ambulances had come at the right time especially now that there was a measles outbreak.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs, Cde Abedinico Ncube expressed his gratitude to the Government which is under the leadership of President Mnangagwa saying the ambulances will go a long way in easing challenges faced by health institutions in the province.

He said Matabeleland South province was largely rural which meant that some people had to walk long distances to reach health facilities. Cde Ncube said the ambulances will greatly help those seeking medical attention to be attended to timeously.

“We would like to thank the Government under the leadership of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa for this intervention. Government under the Second Republic continues to roll out reforms that are improving the lives of communities. We see the Government doing remarkable work in various sectors across the country. This shows that we have an action oriented Government. A good reliable ambulance fleet is key in ensuring efficient referral along the health delivery levels from the lowest to the highest level,” he said.

He said efforts to improve health service delivery within the province should not end with the Government as other stakeholders had to pool together resources in order to augment Government’s efforts.

