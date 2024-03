Matabeleland South Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu visits accident scene that claimed nine

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Dr Evelyn Ndlovu

Thupeyo Muleya Online Reporter

MATABELELAND South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Dr Evelyn Ndlovu has today visited the accident scene where nine people died while 38 others were injured.

On Saturday a City Bus and Blue Circle bus collided 12 km before Beitbridge town.