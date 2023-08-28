Matabeleland South MPs-elect vow to spearhead development

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

ZANU-PF legislators in Matabeleland South who won in their constituencies during last week’s harmonised elections have pledged to push for the completion of development projects started by the Second Republic.

Dr Omphile Marupi was elected MP for Gwanda South after beating CCC’s Patrick Dube, Cde Spare Sithole retained his post as MP for Insiza South after thumping CCC’s Paul Sifanjani Moyo while Cde Levi Mayihlome retained his post as MP for Umzingwane after beating CCC’s Mcebisi Ndlovu.

Cde Albert Nguluvhe retained his post as MP for Beitbridge East when he defeated CCC’s Renato Ndou. In Insiza North, Cde Farai Taruvinga of Zanu-PF retained his seat after whipping CCC’s David Masuku while Cde Dingumuzi Phuthi of Zanu-PF retained his seat as Bulilima Constituency Member of Parliament when he defeated CCC’s Bekezela Maplanka.

In Matobo, Cde Edgar Moyo retained his seat after thumping CCC’s Colleen Ngwenya. Cde Fisani Moyo from Zanu-PF was elected MP for Gwanda-Tshitaudze Constituency after beating CCC’s Jastone Mazhale.

Cde Sithole said he was delighted to be given another opportunity to continue with the development work that he started in Insiza South.

He expressed his gratitude to the electorate for entrusting him with such huge responsibility.

“During my previous term, I made significant progress in the development of infrastructure such as roads and schools. My focus this time around will be on development of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in rural areas and work on remaining bad roads among other major development projects,” said Cde Sithole.

Cde Sithole said the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has made significant progress in infrastructure development.

“A good road network is crucial in the development of a community and the entire nation and that is why the Government has embarked on a massive road development programme.

“I also share the same vision with the Government and I will ensure there is significant road rehabilitation in my area,” he said.

Cde Sithole said he also intends to develop the agricultural sector and improve service delivery in the health and education sector.

Cde Moyo, the new MP for Gwanda- Tshitaudze Constituency, said he is ready to bring development in his area.

He said his constituency has been lagging behind in development because it has been under the opposition.

“During my campaigns I assured the people that I will bring development which they have not been enjoying for a long time,” said Cde Moyo.

He said some schools, especially in resettlement areas, were in a poor state with learners attending classes in the open due to limited classrooms.

“I have already started working to upgrade schools and this work will continue throughout my tenure. I will also roll out development projects that will cover all sectors. These include improved water supply in the constituency, construction of more clinics, road maintenance and improved network coverage among others.”

Dr Marupi said his development initiatives in Gwanda South will be guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

“It brings me great joy that I have been elected into office in the just-ended election. This victory isn’t only a major breakthrough for me, but for the party I’m representing including the community that I will be serving,” he said.

Cde Nguluvhe reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the community in Beitbridge East.

During his previous term of office, Cde Nguluvhe rolled out various developmental projects which included the construction of schools and clinics, the drilling of boreholes, construction of school laboratories and road maintenance among others.

“I’m glad that after seeing the work I did during my previous term, the people of Beitbridge East have decided to entrust me with the role of spearheading their development agenda once again. When I assumed office my constituency was lagging behind in terms of infrastructure development,” he said.

He said clinics, schools, bridges, roads were constructed and irrigation schemes were rehabilitated. —@DubeMatutu