Matabeleland South only province in Zimbabwe that relies mostly on Diasporan finance

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

MATABELELAND South is the only rural province in Zimbabwe that receives more financial support from international remittances than from local sources to sustain livelihoods.

The other seven rural provinces mainly get their support from within the country.

About 29,6 percent of households in Matabeleland South rely on financial support from abroad, according to the latest report by the Zimbabwe Rural Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC).

The influx of remittances has enabled households in Matabeleland South to invest in essential necessities, such as food, education, and healthcare, thereby improving their overall quality of life.

Moreover, these financial injections have empowered local communities to weather economic storms, foster entrepreneurship, and drive development in the region.

The remarkable reliance on remittances in Matabeleland South is a testament to the unwavering support of the diaspora community, who continue to play a vital role in uplifting their families and communities back home.

As the province continues to thrive, it is clear that the collective efforts of its people, both at home and abroad, will remain a powerful driving force for growth and prosperity in the region.

In a recent report, Zimlac said that the majority of these remittances originate from family members and friends residing in foreign countries, particularly in the Diaspora community.

“Matabeleland South 29,6percent had the highest proportion of households that had received remittances or gifts from outside the country.”

The report added that remittances received by households were mainly from within the country, at 20.5 percent

“This underscores the importance of internal migration and domestic support networks in sustaining rural livelihoods. The findings demonstrate the resilience and resourcefulness of rural households in Matabeleland South, who are leveraging both international and domestic support networks to weather economic challenges and improve their well-being,” reads the report.

The significant proportion of remittances from within the country suggests that rural households in Matabeleland South are not solely reliant on international support, but are also leveraging local resources and networks to sustain their livelihoods.

“This highlights the critical role that internal migration and urban-rural links play in supporting rural development and poverty reduction in Matabeleland South. By tapping into both internal and external support networks, households in the region are better equipped to navigate economic uncertainty and build a more secure future.”

Economist Dr Prosper Chitambara noted that most countries that dominate in terms of remittances to Zimbabwe include South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia.

“Remittances have benefits at both the micro and macro levels, helping to improve the current account balance, stabilise the macroeconomy, maintain a healthy currency account position, and support economic infrastructure growth.”

Dr Chitambara attributed the positive impact of remittances to the promotion of financial inclusion, which encourages the use of deposit accounts, reduces reliance on informal financial institutions, and increases demand for savings instruments.

Economist expert Mr George Nhepera weighed in, saying that Matabeleland South is the province with the highest number of citizens who have migrated to South Africa, both legally and illegally. It is therefore no surprise that it is the province with the highest remittances received from outside the country.

“Such remittances have the potential to increase aggregate demand for goods and services within this province leading to improved economic growth and standards of living,he said.

Mr Nhepera further emphasised the need to channel remittances into formal financial institutions within the province, in the form of savings, which can then be allocated for lending to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

“Business in the region should be bold enough in setting up a deposit taking microfinance institution headquartered in the region as a vehicle of finance for the region. Those in the diaspora from the region, currently sending remittances, could be requested to open accounts with such an institution and support this specialised bank. This will augur well with the Government economic mantra ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.’

@Lo7246Lovelyn