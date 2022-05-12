Matabeleland South people challenged to get documented and register as voters

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Zanu PF leadership in Matabeleland South province has been challenged to encourage people in the seven administrative districts to get documented and register to vote.

The call was made by the provincial party provincial chairman , Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu while welcoming delegates to the Zanu PF induction workshop in Beitbridge on Thursday.

He said currently, most of the 13 constituencies had fewer registered voters and that they risked losing them in the forthcoming delimitation program.

Cde Ndlovu said the Mat South was a Zanu PF stronghold and that they should not allow themselves to lose constituencies.

“We are a Zanu PF stronghold and have been getting everything on offer in previous elections and we must not allow ourselves to lose that position,” he said.

“Let’s encourage people in our respective constituencies to take advantage of the ongoing documentation program by the Central Registry. After that they should register as voters.

“In fact, we need to be getting more constituencies to consolidate our stronghold rather than doing the opposite”.

Cde Ndlovu said they had invited a number of Cabinet Ministers to the workshop to address challenges in Matabeleland South relating to economic growth and key service delivery.

He said the induction workshop was critical in orienting the provincial party leaders on Zanu PF ideologies and related issues.

The chairman said the leaders need to move together in one direction with one vision.

“We cannot lead without the knowledge of how our economy is structured in the province.

“So, we have invited key ministers to unpack those issues to the PCC and come up with solutions to challenges,” added Cde Ndlovu. @tupeyo