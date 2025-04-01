Matabeleland South police ban the carrying of dangerous weapons

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

POLICE in Matabeleland South have issued prohibition orders banning the carrying of dangerous weapons in all its districts in a bid to curb crime.

The districts include Umzingwane, Beitbridge, Gwanda and Bulilima Mangwe Districts.

In Umzingwane the prohibition order will stretch from March 29 to June 25.

From December 2024 to February 2025 the district recorded a total of 12 murder cases, 184 assault cases, five attempted murder cases and 108 robbery-related cases.

In Beitbridge the ban will stretch from March 29 to July 2025.

Between November 2024 and March 2025, the district recorded six murder cases, 168 assault cases, 13 attempted murder cases, 78 robbery-related cases, 57 domestic violence cases, 158 unlawful entry and theft cases. The district also recorded three, theft of motor vehicle cases, 38 poaching, 34 malicious damage to property, 24 theft from motor vehicles and 38 border-related crimes.

In Gwanda and Bulilima Mangwe Districts the ban with stretch from March 29 to April 28.

The weapons banned are catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers among others.

“For the avoidance of doubt it is declared that in terms of section 4(4) of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23) any person failing to comply with such a prohibition made under subsection (1) shall be guilty of an offence and liable to fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment,” reads the prohibition order.

