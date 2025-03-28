Matabeleland South police ban the carrying of weapons

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a three-month ban against the carrying of dangerous weapons in the public to reduce violent crimes which are on the increase in Beitbridge district.

In a public notice on Thursday, the police said the ban will stretch from 27 March to June 29 this year.

The prohibited weapons include, catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers.

According to the police in a public notice, the ban will run in Beitbridge, Gwanda, Plumtree and UMzingwane districts.

The ZRP said the move was necessitated by a notable increase in violent crimes in the district.

“Acting in terms of section 2(4) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23), I do hereby temporarily prohibit the carrying in public or public display of any of the following items capable of being used as weapons namely, catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers for a period of from March 27 to June 29, 2025,” said the police.

The police said it had noted an increase in cases of murder, attempted murder, assault cases, robbery related cases, domestic violence and unlawful entries and theft and rape.

“For avoidance of doubt it is declared that in terms of Section 4(4) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23), any person failing to comply with such a prohibition order made under subsection (1) shall be guilty of an offense and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for six months or to both such fine and such imprisonment,” reads the notice.

During the said period, the police will seize all the weapons and arrest those found violating the prohibition order.