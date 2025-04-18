Matabeleland South Provincial Independence Day celebrations take shape

Mthabisi Tshuma in Plumtree

THE community of Matabeleland South province has started to gather at Plumtree High School grounds for the commemoration of the provincial Independence Day celebrations.

This marks a shift from its traditional venue in Gwanda, the provincial capital, after the adoption of a rotational system in line with President Mnangagwa’s decentralisation policy.

Entertainment is set to be provided by among them legendary Sotja Moyo, who leads the Black Umfolosi group.