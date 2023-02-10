Matabeleland South rural schools go online: 12 institutions get computer laboratories: 50 more from region also set to benefit

Pupils at Garanyemba Secondary School have a feel of the new laptops in the newly commissioned computer laboratory yesterday

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

GOVERNMENT is equipping rural schools in Matabeleland South with computer and science laboratories as part of President Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind, a development that has resulted in marginalised areas being uplifted.

Yesterday computer laboratories were commissioned at 12 rural schools in Matabeleland South and 50 computer laboratories will be commissioned next month.

The commissioning of the computer laboratories is part of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which recognises that the creation of a digital economy will be key in the realisation of national priorities and overall socio-economic development. NDS1 identifies ICTs as a key enabler of economic development and the entrenchment of ICTS across all national development strategies and as critical for the attainment of universal access by 2030.

Information, Communication, Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and his deputy, Cde Dingumuzi Phuti yesterday commissioned computer laboratories at Tshazi Primary, Stanmore Primary, Garanyemba Secondary, Ntepe Secondary, Selonga Secondary, Buvuma High School, Mkhalipe Secondary, Nhwali High, St Joseph Secondary, Vhembe High School, Majini Primary and Siyoka Secondary School. Each school received 30 laptops.

57 laboratories have been commissioned under programme since the start of the year countrywide.

Dr Muswere said the computer laboratories that have been commissioned will give learners the digital capability to research and develop the country.

“The internet society will give students the capacity to understand and appreciate how best to exploit the environment and available resources. Learners will understand fully their various areas of study which are key to the development of the country,” said the minister.

“We have been given an assignment by the President that we should not leave any place and anyone behind and this is the reason why we commissioned a total of 12 ICT laboratories in Matabeleland South province today. The President has given us another assignment to commission at least 50 more science labs in the province so we will be coming back next month to continue with the work.”

Dr Muswere said development of information communication technology has transformed lives of people in the country.

He said people were now doing thousands of business transactions online which is a great convenience. He said societies were slowly but surely being remodeled by technology. Dr Muswere said Government’s strategic thrust is to set up and make use of digital facilities and establish a digital economy.

“We need to take cognisance of the fact that a large part of our population needs access to computers or else the digital divide will widen and leave them economically disadvantaged hence the clarion call by His Excellency, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa that no man and no place must be left behind,” he said.

Dr Muswere said Government remains resolute in its quest to attain a digital economy and a knowledge society where all citizens will have access to ICTs regardless of their geographical, social or economic status. He said Government will continue to provide an enabling environment for the growth of the ICT sector through deployment of critical infrastructure such as ICT laboratories in schools across the country.

“It’s Government’s wish for all citizens of Zimbabwe to have access to the internet and digital connectivity including the rural and low income communities. I want to assure you ladies and gentlemen, that as Government we will never tire in our unrelenting efforts to ensure that our schools are equipped with requisite ICTs equipment and that our district Government offices have PFMS [Public Finance Management System] kiosks for ease of transacting Government business,” he said.

Speaking during the same event Potraz director general, Dr Gift Machengete said apart from the Computer Lab per School Program, Government has been rolling out a number of other ICT access and use projects to ensure that no one and no place is left behind in the digital highway.

“Government is rolling out community information centres across the country where access to the internet and training in basic computer appreciation is free of charge. Government is also funding the relocation of co-located towers around the country to ensure unserved and underserved rural areas receive connectivity and participate fully in the digital economy in line with the requirements of NDS1,” he said.

Dr Machengete said the province also has 13 communication information centres.

“Under computer distribution, six schools from Matabeleland South Province received 90 computers each under the Connect a School- Connect a Community Project to make a total of 540 computers. A further 922 laptops were distributed to 79 schools under the e-learning program. Now we are back again distributing more computers under the Computer Lab Per School Program where each school is receiving 30 computers,” he said.

Dr Machengete said 80 health institutions from the province have so far been connected to the internet and more shall be connected during the year.

Also speaking during the same event, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Abedinico Ncube said the school laboratories will go a long way in improving the education sector in the province.