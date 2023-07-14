Matabeleland South sets pace for growth

Peter Matika – [email protected]

MATABELELAND South is poised for economic growth as the Second Republic continues to accelerate infrastructural development in the province, contributing towards the realisation of the national vision of a middle income economy by 2030.

The province, which for years lagged behind in terms of infrastructure development, has since the advent of the Second Republic recorded tremendous growth as evidenced by the implementation of key projects.

A total of 525 out of 800 signature projects have been completed in the past five years, as Government steps up efforts of modernising the province.

In line with President Mnangagwa’s drive to ensure equitable development across the country, Matabeleland South province has received increased Government attention in terms of infrastructure development.

Since 2018, the Government has implemented 800 development projects across different sectors in the province with 525 having been completed with the remainder at different stages and set to be completed under this year’s second 100-Day Cycle initiative.

According to a detailed report from the Office of the President and Cabinet, the outstanding projects were hindered by the adverse effects of Covid-19.

Projects that have been completed are breathing a new lease of life into the province’s economy through modernised infrastructural development.

Among the top projects that have been completed is the US$300 million modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post.

Government upgraded Beitbridge Border Post to facilitate the smooth flow of goods, vehicular and human traffic between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The model, which will be replicated at other border posts, brings with it an array of benefits for the country and the entire Sadc region through the facilitation of trade, investment, business travel and tourism.

In addition to the modernisation of the border post, a total of 220 flats for border employees were built to ease accommodation challenges in the border town.

Matabeleland South Province’s main economic activities include mining, citrus production and livestock production. In terms of water and infrastructure development, Government rehabilitated irrigation schemes and improved water harvesting through the construction of several dams such as Fakanye and Tuli-Manyange.

Government is focused on investing in key water projects around the country in line with President Mnangagwa’s rural industrialisation focus hence it has embarked on the construction of Tuli-Manyange Dam, which had stalled for years. In the 2022 national budget, the Treasury allocated $3,5 billion for site establishment, foundation excavations, grouting, backfilling to river bed level and construction of saddle dams and main dam embankment.

Once complete, the dam, which has a holding capacity of 35 million cubic metres is expected to provide raw water for irrigation purposes, which will boost food security for communities in Gwanda.

A total of 44 boreholes were also rehabilitated in the province to enhance agricultural production through irrigation farming.

A solar plant was constructed in the province. The solar plant is touted as one of the biggest renewable solar projects in the country and the Southern African region. The project has the capacity to generate 5MW for Matabeleland South.

The construction of an engineering laboratory and innovation complex at Gwanda State University is set to spur mineral beneficiation and exploration as the country moves towards attaining a US$12 billion mining milestone by December.

The province also has seen the rehabilitation of roads and bridges such as Mkologwe Bridge and Centenary Road.

A total of 101 feeder roads were rehabilitated in the province. The benefits of the rehabilitation of the roads include road trafficability and improvements in the movement of goods and services within the province. Government has also decentralised e-passport services to Beitbridge and Gwanda districts.

The Second Republic has, too, emerged as a champion of promoting the use of indigenous languages in mainstream development issues. This has seen the licensing and establishment of several community radio stations in the province to buttress the devolution agenda.

These are Ntepe-Manama Community Radio Station in Gwanda, Radio BuKalanga in Bulilima and Lotsha FM in Beitbridge.

Reflecting on these milestones, Matabeleland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abedinico Ncube said the Second Republic is driving economic development by accelerating infrastructural development.

“The border is the first item of note when you want to talk of development and modernisation. It is a state-of-the-art border post whose infrastructure is of international standards. The Second Republic led by our President Mnangagwa is building Rome in Zimbabwe and this is what we want as citizens of this great nation,” he said.

Minister Ncube said the rehabilitation and construction of roads would also go a long way in connecting cities, towns and provinces.

“The Gwanda-Maphisa Road is one of the projects that is on course. It is only 66 kilometres from Gwanda to Maphisa and this is a good achievement in terms of servicing road networks,” he said. Minister Ncube also highlighted Government’s commitment towards quality education as evidenced by the construction of tertiary institutions such as Plumtree Polytechnic College, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic and Gwanda State University. Several primary and secondary schools were constructed and equipped.

“A site has been identified for the construction of the university, Government is working on the construction, which will definitely begin in earnest. The construction of several schools is also commendable and this will definitely change people’s lives,” said Minister Ncube.

He said the rehabilitation of irrigation schemes will improve food security in the country.

“The President has been in office for just five years but look at the amount of development he has brought with him. There has been so much change and development,” said Minister Ncube.