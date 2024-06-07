Matabeleland South women empowered through beadwork training by Zanu-PF and local company

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

WOMEN from Matabeleland South Province have received training in beadwork under a programme being spearheaded by the Zanu-PF Women’s League in partnership with a local beadwork company, Maggie’s Unique Designs.

The party has engaged in a drive to ensure that women are capacitated with various livelihood skills in order to eradicate poverty. Women from the province have been recently trained in agriculture namely poultry, fish farming and piggery.

They have also been capacitated through an entrepreneurial skills training outreach programme being spearheaded by the Zanu-PF Women’s League nationwide.

Under the programme, which started two years ago, women have been trained in detergent making. They have been trained to produce dish washing liquid, pine gel, foam bath, petroleum jelly, toilet cleaner, lotion and liquid soap.

A significant number of women have gone on to start their own income-generating projects using the skills they have acquired.

Over the weekend, 30 women underwent a three day training in beadwork. They comprised youths, middle-aged and elderly women.

Ms Modi Nyathi (67) a village head from Dombodema Resettlement area in Bulilima said beadwork has evolved and it is her desire to learn the modern art of beadwork.

“I’m glad that these empowerment programmes haven’t left us out as elderly women. We cherish activities like beadwork as they are convenient for us and they keep us productive. Beadwork is an old practice but it’s now advanced and modernised to become a source of income.

“From here, I will impart my knowledge to other women and youths. As a village head, I have to lead by example in being productive as a woman,” she said.

Ms Sithandweyinkosi Ndlovu (22) from Bhulu area in Mangwe said gaining skills in beadwork will help her realise an income. She said young people have to tap into the knowledge of the elderly so that they can develop.

Ms Primrose Sibanda from Makokwe Village in Gwanda said it is her desire to use beadwork to generate an income.

“I didn’t know much about beadwork, but I have now gained basic skills. I now know how to make bracelets, key holders and necklaces. I look forward to enriching my skills and use beadwork to get an income. I would like to thank Zanu-PF women’s league and our President Emmerson Mnangagwa for such empowerment programmes.

“These programmes help to ensure that we don’t just sit as women but now, we can rise and be counted. We can share this knowledge and skills with others so that we develop our communities,” she said.

Ms Lucy Gumbi from Silalatshani area in Insiza District said such women empowerment programmes can help in fighting the scourge of domestic violence. She said if women and young girls have a source of income then their chances of being victimised drop.

Ms Gumbi said once she starts her beadwork business, she would target mining areas to market her products.

In an interview, Zanu-PF Matabeleland South Women’s League chairlady, Cde Sindisiwe Nleya said the women have been trained in basic beadwork and would go on to receive extensive training.

“Women from Matabeleland South have benefitted significantly from a number of empowerment projects that have been introduced under the Second Republic. Of late, women have received training in beadwork. As the leader of women in the province, I was tasked to ensure that women are empowered. I noticed that as a province, we still have a gap when it comes to beadwork and that’s why I engaged Maggie Unique Designs to train our women.

“The main purpose of this programme is to ensure that women are empowered economically. Women can fetch a lot of money through beadwork. This will go a long way in eradicating poverty and addressing issues of food and nutrition security, which is key in the attainment of Vision 2030,” she said.

Cde Nleya urged women to fully utilise the skills they have acquired to fend for their families and develop the country. She said the response from women who have been trained under various projects is impressive. Cde Nleya said women now understand and appreciate the concept of entrepreneurship.

She urged women to come together and form co-operatives in order to establish businesses that would have a huge impact on the community.

Speaking during the training, beadwork specialist, Ms Maginess Ndlovu said it was a great privilege to share her skills with other women. – @DubeMatutu