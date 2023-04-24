Matabeleland South women take up boxing

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

THE Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Board (ZNBWCB) Matabeleland South provincial coordinator Maculwamahle Nkomo is happy with the progress that they have made to encourage women to take up the sport.

Previously a male dominated discipline, Nkomo said they have made big inroads to draw women into boxing.

The Gwanda-based sports administrator who is also active in combat sport said they have conducted boxing development programmes in Matabeleland South, with women attending.

“We’re not only seeing the inclusion of women in sport in urban areas only, even in rural areas women are taking up the sport.

“A lot has changed since Independence but it’s only now that we’re seeing more women being involved in key decision areas in sport. Even the ZNBWCB is led by a woman, Vee Chibanda. These are some of the gains of Independence we celebrate.

“Looking at combat sports, we’re also seeing dominance of women and an increase of females competing. Even in schools and parents are receptive that a girl child takes part in combat sports, because of the leadership drive that women are doing,” Nkomo said.

One of the beneficiaries of capacity development programmes organised by ZNBWCB, Siphiwe Maphosa from Nswazi in Umzingwane District, said she is excited to make a positive impact in boxing as a trainer.

“As of now I wish to train more women and young girls so that they avoid social ills and concentrate in advancing their lives. As for young girls, participating in boxing will help them avoid early pregnancies and teach them to be responsible,” Maphosa said. [email protected]