Matabeleland South’s agricultural triumph over El Nino phenomenon

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka chats with businessman and farmer Mr JR Goddard (right) while the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu (left) looks on during the tour of the commercial irrigated maize crop at the Bulembe Irrigation Cluster in Shangani, Matabeleland South Province yesterday.(Picture: Eliah Saushoma)

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

MATABELELAND South is charting a course towards agricultural self-sufficiency, thanks to the innovative farming models Pfumvudza/Intwasa and a robust irrigation strategy.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka, has been closely monitoring the summer cropping season in Zimbabwe, with a particular focus on both communal and commercial farming practices.

During his visit to Insiza District yesterday, Dr Masuka observed the successful implementation of Pfumvudza/Intwasa, a conservative intensive farming model that has shown promising results even with lower-than-expected rainfall.

“We are looking at communal and commercial production and Matabeleland South is pleasing because they are using a conservative intensive model Pfumvudza/Intwasa to produce even if the rains are lower than expected. Clearly, today we have seen that this is the way to go and we want 100 percent adoption of Pfumvudza/Intwasa because we have proven that this is the way of farming,” Dr Masuka said.

On a larger scale, the Minister highlighted the importance of climate-proofing agriculture through the expansion of irrigation systems, which has seen over 400 hectares of land under maize irrigation at ward 14 Bulembe irrigation cluster.

“Clearly here what we are seeing is one such example where land owners have partnered with those with the financial capacity to produce,” he said.

The Pfumvudza programme, bolstered by the Presidential Inputs scheme, has provided farmers with essential resources such as seeds, fertilisers and chemicals, encouraging the cultivation of maize, traditional grains and soybeans.

Dr Masuka also highlighted the value of traditional grains and the Government’s grain swap initiative, which facilitates exchanges through the Grain Marketing Board.

To further support agricultural entrepreneurship, the Government is drilling boreholes to foster irrigation projects and has introduced schemes for goats, fisheries and poultry.

Yesterday communal farmers received 18 500 chicks under the Presidential Poultry Scheme, marking a significant step towards nutritional and commercial empowerment, particularly for women and girls. The minister said the scheme is a nutritional intervention as well as a commercial intervention, especially for women and girls.

The Government is targeting to distribute about 13 million chicks by 2028.

The Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Matabeleland South, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, accompanied Dr Masuka and echoed the call for the adoption of small grain crops.

With careful management, certain areas of Matabeleland South have the potential to produce ample food supplies for the province.

As weather experts predict varying rainfall due to El Nino, the region’s proactive approach to agriculture ensures that it remains resilient and productive, regardless of the climatic challenges ahead.

In 2015-2016, an El Nino-induced drought affected most parts of Zimbabwe, a situation that saw the country importing food, largely grain from all over the world including countries as far as Eastern Europe.

To create a country that is self-sufficient in food, the Government has stated that the adoption of Pfumvudza/Intwasa is a requirement for individuals who wish to benefit from the free inputs distribution programme. — @SikhulekelaniM1