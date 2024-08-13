Matabeleland’s finest for heroes bash

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Matabeleland’s rich cultural tapestry will be on full display on Thursday as top artistes from the Matabeleland region, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Ma9Nine, Mlambos Music Outfit and Umkhathi Theatre Works take the stage at the upcoming Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day musical bash.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe celebrated Heroes Day, honouring the sacrifices made by both the living and the fallen in the fight for liberation. Today, the nation marks Defence Forces Day, a day dedicated to recognising the brave men and women who safeguard the country’s peace.

The musical event slated for Gwindingwi High School in Nyika, Bikita District, Masvingo Province is set to kick off at 6pm and run into the early hours of the morning. The line-up promises a vibrant celebration, featuring performances by Enzo Ishall, Mark Ngwazi, Andy Muridzo, Chief Hwenje, Blot, Dorcas Moyo, Shantel Sithole, Jah Master, Tendai Dembo, Mainato, DJ Fantan, Ras Caleb, the Great Zimbabwe University Choir, ZCC Defe Dopota Brass Band, ZRP Band, ZPCS Band, ZDF Band, Igwe Liner, and Chirambamuriwo.

Matesu Dube of Umkhathi Theatre Works expressed the group’s pride in being part of the national celebration.

“Heroes Day is a significant day on Zimbabwe’s calendar, and being chosen to perform at an event celebrating those who brought independence to our country is a tremendous honour for Umkhathi Theatre Works. Fans can expect a polished act that fuses dance, song and poetry in tribute to our heroes,” said Dube.

Madlela Skhobokhobo also shared his excitement, promising a memorable performance.

“My band and I are ready to light up the stage with a thrilling performance as we expand our brand nationally and beyond,” he said.

SaMangwe, the leader of Mlambos Music Outfit, emphasised the significance of their debut at a national event.

“This is our first time being called up for a national event and we’ll make the most of this opportunity to showcase the exceptional talent within our group,” he said.

Ma9Nine, a seasoned performer at these galas, assured fans of another stellar show.

“I’ve performed at these galas numerous times and I’m bringing my A-game once again,” he said. — @mthabisi_mthire