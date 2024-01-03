Matabeleland’s rising stars: local artistes shine in major December gigs

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

In the Matabeleland region, local artistes are making a noticeable impact alongside foreign acts at the shows they share billing with, marking a shift in the dynamics of recognition.

December 2023 witnessed several performances by foreign artistes in the country, and events like those at Scooter Joint in Filabusi stood out with a significant presence of local talent.

During the shows, artistes such as Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho, Zhezhingtonz, and Utsheketsha Ogezayo shared the stage with Big Zulu for one event, and Jaycee Rappadict was the sole local act for the Reece Madlisa gig.

The local artistes showcased their hunger for success through their energetic performances and meticulous stage management. Chronicle Showbiz attended both shows, observing the determination and dedication displayed by these artistes.

At the Big Zulu show on Christmas Day, Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho set the tone for the night, passionately promoting his brand while delivering hits like “Ithuba”, a song beloved by many in Gwanda. Zhezhingtonz followed suit with a well-orchestrated performance, emphasising the track featuring South African artiste Dr. Malinga.

The two Gwanda-based artistes managed to attract fans from their local mining towns, creating a sense of pride among the audience for artistes hailing from their region.

Local artistes Utsheketsha Ogezayo and Jaycee Rappadict further reinforced the idea that homegrown talent resonates best with the audience. Their songs prompted sing-alongs and requests for encores, demonstrating a strong connection with the local crowd.

In Bulawayo, the city’s artistes also shone at various events that included Munch & Sip, Garden of House and House in the CBD.

The success of these local artistes serves as a valuable lesson for others, highlighting the importance of seizing opportunities presented by major shows to enhance their brand. Hard work and dedication can contribute significantly to the growth of their presence in the industry.

– @mthabisi_mthire