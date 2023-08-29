Matebeck believes ZPC Hwange is potent – v

Gerald Sibanda [email protected]

ZPC Hwange’s Blessing Matebeck Says Team Is Still In It

ZIFA Southern Region Division One League side ZPC Hwange’s leftback Blessing Matebeck has said that the team is still in the race for promotion, despite being five points behind log leaders Arenel Movers.

“It has been a start that will be filled with ups and downs for our team but I believe that we are still on the right track and I believe we can still finish the season on top of the log,” Matebeck said.

He was not involved in too much action especially at the start of the season but towards the end of the first half, he had played two matches which they won without conceding.

“I am happy that we have managed to keep two clean sheets in the two matches I have featured in but I am generally happy that the team would be winning in that process. I enjoyed both games I have played it is really difficult to choose which one I enjoyed more between the 1-0 win away against Bosso90 and the 5-0 win at home against Jordan Sinnot.”

The 23-year-old’s side is chasing an Arenel team that is yet to taste defeat and the versatile defender said that he and his team are well aware of the task at hand.

“Arenel has been unplayable, but we all know that things can change in the second half of the season, we should work hard so that when change comes, we find ourselves in the right place,” Matebeck said.

Matebeck started his career at Bulawayo City and was part of the squad that won promotion to the Division Two league and also won the ZIFA Champions Cup in 2019 with the likes of Mpumelelo Bhebhe who is now at Chicken Inn and Elsharma Farasi of Highlanders.

His head coach at ZPC Hwange Njabulo Dube spoke highly of him, showing appreciation for the players’ presence in the team.

“We as ZPC Hwange are happy to have him in the team. He has contributed so immensely on the team’s tactical applications because of his attributes, the ability to execute long diagonal balls, powerful shots on set plays or mobile. Ability to read the game, and above all the strength to be a box to box player.”

“He is part of the core of the team. He can easily adjust to any role that the individual games require. With a positive attitude and good discipline that he has always had, believe me the sky’s the limit for the boy.”

“At times talent without discipline and hard work is as good as nothing, but Ble is one lucky boy who has been offered a great stage to showcase his talent, and we won’t be surprised to see him play in the Premier like any other boys from here like David Bizabani (Greenfuel), Nomore Chinyerere (FC Platinum), Delic Murimba (Ngezi Platinum), Fanuel Shoko (ZPC Kariba), Archieford Faira (Highlanders FC), Orbert Malajila (Chicken Inn), Cleopas Dube (Jwaneng Galaxy FC Botswana) and many more,” said Dube.

His side will play host to Bosso90 when Southern Region Division One action returns this weekend in a bid to catch up with Arenel who will play a struggling Mountain Climbers side.

They will also have to be aware of Talen Vision who are third as the Filabusi side are only a point behind Njabulo Dube’s side.