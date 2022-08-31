Matebeleland region artistes ready to showcase at Amplifaya Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ARTISTES from Matabeleland region have expressed the zeal to use the upcoming Amplifaya Festival as a platform to showcase their talents and grow their fan base.

The inaugural Amplifaya Festival that is being organised to unleash emerging voices will kick off on Friday with a workshop before a concert is held on Saturday. The concert will be held at the Heritage Adventure Park at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

Amplifaya is set to feature young and promising musicians from across Zimbabwe with the Matabeleland region being represented by Andrea The Vocalist, Noluntu J, MJ Sings, Tebza, Kyla Blac and Murphy Cubic. Other artistes who will be part of the festival are Feli Nandi, Takura, DenimWoods, Boi Shona, Suhn, Leo Magozz, Mystery, Madeherbelieve, Moosafa King, Monzon, Shian, Dancehall Keddah, Solution GC, Dough Major, Lloyd Soul, Kyla Blac, Shaku Chanté, Ace Frvr, Alvin The New Guy, Dingo, Kim Makumbe, Benard Betera, Tanto Wavie, Dj Krimz, Terry Gee, Chipo Muchegwa, Yenge family, Ti Gonzi, Blot, Dobba Don, DJ King Her, Nyasha David, Ishan and Malish.

Hip-hop muso Noluntu J said she has prepared a high energy set.

“I’m ready to rock the stage and represent with pride, the City of Bulawayo. I’m going there with a new playlist, lots of word play and a lot of surprises. I’m excited to be performing in Harare and I hope this becomes a chance for me to grow my brand,” said Noluntu J.

Youthful Tebza aka President Yama2K said this is an opportunity for many to know more about his brand.

“People must expect a performance that will change the way they perceive me as just a young boy as I’ll show them flames with my talent,” he said.

Murphy Cubic, a DJ and producer said it is an honour to be part of the event.

“I’m super excited about this event as I’ll be sharing the stage with a lot of talented artistes. People should expect to have a good dance time and create new musical memories. Thanks to the Amplifaya team for organising this event that’s going to be a regional breaking event,” said Murphy Cubic.

Said MJ Sings: “I’ve been working hard on the performance preparations and I can confidently promise Harare a high energy performance on Saturday. We’ve managed to balance up our playlist to accommodate both dance and musical lovers.”

Andrea The Vocalist’s manager Tendai Joe said: “It’s going to be explosive as the boy is one talented youngster. He’s going to sample one of the songs from the ones that he recorded in South Africa so it’s going to be explosive.”

The event is a partnership between award-winning digital media company EarGround and Gateway Music Stream. Its objective is to promote new voices in the music industry, celebrate creative diversity and also create a safe space for young consumers of entertainment.

According to event organisers, preparations for the festival are at an advanced stage with South African influencer and TV host, Lerai Rakiditsoe being roped in.

“Preparations are going on well as we’re putting final touches on the arrangements. We have an influencer and TV host from South Africa coming through called Lerai Rakiditsoe. Lerai is passionate about the African youths and their culture and aspires to be a strong female voice in Africa,” EarGround’s Plot Mhako said.

He said the event will nurture and amplify the next music superstars and help them connect with youthful consumers. – @mthabisi_mthire