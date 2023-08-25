Matebeleland to provide bulk of beef exports to DRC

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

Matabeleland region is expected to play a leading role in providing the bulk of beef exports to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) has said.

AMA recently sealed an agreement for the sale of over 30 tonnes of the commodity per month to the regional market.

The arrangement is being made after a trade mission of Zimbabwe’s industry to the DRC in July this year realised a huge market base for beef products.

Beef exports to DRC are expected to start next month.

AMA chief executive officer Mr Clever Isaya told Business Chronicle that Zimbabwe is capable of meeting both the local and export meat market as it has a growing national herd from across the country.

He said through different Government initiatives to grow the national herd, the country will see improved meat production from different provinces.

“The cattle population is over 5,7 million and has been growing steadily since 2017, 90 percent of which is managed by the smallholder communal livestock sector,” said Mr Isaya.

“Improving livestock production systems within the sector stands to dramatically increase potential sales and incomes for millions of small-scale livestock farmers.

“Matabeleland region is also expected to contribute significantly to the beef sector considering that out of the total cattle population of 5,7 million, 1,2 million is from Matabeleland North and South.”

He noted that according to last year slaughter records, the nation is producing enough meat to meet local demand and targeted exports.

In terms of a national export growth drive, the Government views the agro-processing industry as a key pillar for sustaining growth through the value addition of raw commodities.

The country’s famed beef industry collapsed at the turn of the millennium following the imposition of illegal sanctions by Western countries when the country embarked on the successful fast-track land reform programme.

The beef industry, which raked in nearly US$50 million annually from exports to the European market, particularly the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands, has been heavily crippled by the adverse impact of sanctions in recent years.

However, the beef industry has great potential to contribute to economic growth in line with Vision 2030 aimed at attaining an upper middle-income economy.

The industry is among the key sectors earmarked to drive the turnaround of the country’s economy. — @SikhulekelaniM1