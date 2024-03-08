Maternal deaths decrease in Matabeleland South as Government interventions show positive impact

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

MATABELELAND South province has reduced institutional maternal deaths following Government interventions with reports that in 2023 only 10 deaths were recorded in the seven districts.

The decline in maternal deaths is attributed to Government efforts which include the Health Resilience Fund which has been in place since 2022.

The Health Resilience Fund is a coordinated effort by the Government and development partners supporting the Ministry of Health and Child Care in attaining universal health coverage for Zimbabweans.

It is a coordinated pooled fund led by the Ministry of Health and Child Care with financial contributions from the European Union, Gavi, and the Governments of Ireland and with technical support from UNFPA, Unicef, and the World Health Organization.

Programmes under the HRF are implemented through Government Ministries and aligned with the National Development Strategy.

Interventions of the fund which runs from 2022 to 2025 emphasise increased availability, equity, and access to essential services.

Investments in health systems and structures including innovations at the primary health care level and promoting community participation, awareness, and norm change.

Besides a reduction in maternal deaths from 462 to 240 per 100 000 live births by 2025, the fund also equips health institutions to reduce teenage pregnancies and increase the potential for children, adolescents, and the youth to thrive by 2025.