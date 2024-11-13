Matesu Dube receives Presidential commendation

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

UMKHATHI Theatre Works founding member, Matesu Dube, an award-winning creative arts director, graduated on Saturday from Lupane State University (LSU) with a Bachelor of Arts Honours Degree in Film, Television and Media Studies.

Dube’s remarkable academic performance earned him three prestigious accolades: the University Book Prize, the AFC Commercial Bank Book Award, and the esteemed Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Award for his final-year research project, The Journey of Umkhathi Theatre Works.

A prominent figure in the arts since 1993, Dube began his artistic journey as a dancer with the Young Warriors Theatre Company in 1997. His passion for the arts led to the establishment of Umkhathi Theatre Works, where he has served as director since its inception. His extensive experience includes participating in theatre training in Germany, India and South Africa, as well as overseeing various projects in the film industry. Dube has directed acclaimed films aired on M-Net/Zambezi Magic, including Jaiva S’bone (2016), Another Wedding (2017), 400 (2018) and Bazukuru (2020).

Reflecting on his achievements, Dube expressed pride in being the sole recipient of the Chancellor’s Award within the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences this year.

“It really took me by surprise, and I’m extremely proud of what I’ve achieved,” he said.

“Being the oldest in our class, I had to go the extra mile in everything I did.”

Dube’s research project, The Journey of Umkhathi Theatre Works, is a documentary film that chronicles the history and evolution of his theatre company. The project aimed to record the contributions of Umkhathi Theatre Works to the arts sector, featuring interviews with key figures in Zimbabwe’s cultural landscape.

“There’s a significant gap in the documentation of cultural organisations in Zimbabwe, particularly those that emerged after independence,” he noted.

In recognition of his impressive accomplishments, Dube had the opportunity to meet President Mnangagwa, who congratulated him warmly. The President encouraged him, saying, “The sky is the limit. Continue working hard to uplift Zimbabwe and take it to greater heights.”

This recognition from the highest office in the land underscored the vital role of education and leadership in advancing Zimbabwe’s creative industries.

Dube emphasised the critical need for creatives to pursue education to combat stereotypes about their profession.

“We need educated creatives who can take up leadership roles and make informed decisions,” he asserted.

His belief in the value of education is echoed in his work at Umkhathi Theatre Works, where he collaborates with local NGOs and international organisations.

With over three decades in the creative sector, Dube has learnt the importance of resilience and responsibility.

“Life in the creative sector is full of challenges, however, resilience is key. I continually challenge myself to bring out the best in both myself and Umkhathi Theatre Works,” he said. — @MbuleloMpofu