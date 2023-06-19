Matetsi villagers battle encroaching wildlife

Leonard Ncube

[email protected]

MATETSI WARD in Hwange district has long been known as the breadbasket of the region, with its fertile soil yielding bountiful harvests for over 20 years. However, amid the prosperity brought by land reform, the villagers of Matetsi have faced a formidable challenge — the encroachment by wild animals.

Elephants, buffaloes, lions, and hyenas have wreaked havoc on their crops, livestock, and even their lives. The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority reports that in the first quarter of this year alone, 15 people lost their lives due to wild animal attacks, with an average of 60 deaths annually over the years.

The root causes of these human-wildlife conflicts are varied, including agricultural expansion, human settlement, overgrazing by livestock, deforestation, illegal grass collection, and poaching. An international ban on the trade in wildlife products and species has exacerbated the situation, leading to an increase in the elephant population in Hwange National Park. With more than 45 000 elephants roaming the park, well beyond its carrying capacity of 15 000, the animals venture into neighbouring communities in search of food and water. Matetsi Ward, being adjacent to Hwange National Park, bears the brunt of this predicament, compounded by drought caused by erratic rains due to climate change.

For the resettled farmers of Lubangwe, life has become a constant struggle. They spend sleepless nights guarding their crops, tend to their livestock year-round, and even accompany their children to school to protect them from potential attacks.

Edwin Nyoni, the village head for Village 1 Railway Farm 55, laments: “Just when we thought the Government had provided a solution by promoting drought-resistant crops through conservation farming, elephants come and destroy our hopes. We face perpetual drought and take turns guarding our crops, hoping for a modest harvest.”

Nyoni expresses gratitude for the Government’s grain relief programme, which provides some respite during times of drought, but he can’t help bemoan the curse of elephants.

Joseph Munsaka, the village head for Village 2 in Lubangwe, highlights the dire situation, stating that despite significant land cultivation, only a few of his subjects are food secure.

“Our biggest problem now is the intrusion of wild animals. Elephants destroy our crops, leaving us perennially plagued by hunger. We urgently appeal to President Mnangagwa for assistance with grain provisions,” said Munsaka.

The safety of children is also a paramount concern, as Gilbert Munkuli, the village head of Village 3 in Railway Farm 55, explains. With rivers drying up early and wild animals in search of water, children must traverse wildlife-infested paths to reach school, placing their lives in jeopardy. Munkuli implores the President to develop strategies that protect the social well-being of the community, particularly the children, allowing them to pursue education without fear.

Nesi Mpala from Village 2 Lubangwe points out that these challenges persist throughout the year. During the dry season, people must share scarce water sources with wild animals, while in the rainy season, they must tirelessly guard their fields against crop destruction. Women and children bear the brunt of these hardships, shouldering the majority of the chores.

Evah Makaza from Village 1 suggests that self-help projects provide a potential solution to reduce human-wildlife conflict. With the increasingly shorter rainy seasons and rivers drying up, she highlights the need for Government assistance in developing income-generating projects that minimise contact with wild animals, thus alleviating the burden faced by families.

Takudzwa Mutepfa, proprietor of Lanyula Cultural Village in Lubangwe 2, highlights the importance of sustainable projects for villagers. He believes that by providing communities with such initiatives, they will be less inclined to resort to illegal hunting and instead become staunch protectors of the local wildlife.

“Give villagers sustainable projects, and they will desist from poaching and jealously protect the animals,” he says.

While some villagers may resort to killing wild animals out of frustration to protect their crops and livestock, it is important to note that such actions remain illegal. However, there are alternative avenues for communities to benefit from wildlife resources in their areas. The Communal Areas Management Programme for Indigenous Resources (Campfire) is one such programme that helps rural communities manage natural resources for their own local development. The Campfire programme, initiated by the Government in the early 1980s, aims to ensure that communities benefit from wildlife resources in their vicinity. Currently, the Government is amending the Campfire concept to involve chiefs as signatories, strengthening community involvement.

In some communities, Campfire funds have been utilised to build schools, clinics, and roads, showcasing the potential benefits of this initiative. Human-wildlife conflict is not limited to Hwange alone but also affects all communities adjacent to game parks, with lions and elephants causing havoc in neighbouring areas. Hwange Rural District Council has acknowledged that seven out of 19 wards directly benefit from Campfire as they are considered producer wards, while the remaining wards rely on the availability of resources.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Fund, aimed at compensating families and communities affected by wild animal incidents. Efforts are underway to mobilise finances to support this fund, following proposals by the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry. The relief fund aims to provide assistance to affected families and communities, including funeral support, hospitalisation, and treatment for those injured or maimed by animal attacks.

Raphael Tayerera Faranisi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry, highlights the importance of implementing various initiatives, including community projects, to create alternative sources of income and minimise contact with wild animals.

These initiatives aim to reduce the occurrence of human-wildlife conflicts and create a sustainable co-existence between communities and wildlife. –@ncubeleon